This update IS compatible with savegames from previous v0.98.0!

OVERVIEW:

Hello there!

Unless major bugs or balance issues arise, this will likely be the final update for version 0.98.

The next update, version 0.99, will take several months to develop and will break savegame compatibility. This is necessary in order to migrate the game to a new and better wrapper (WebView 2), and will hopefully be the last time saves become incompatible (knock on wood).

Version 0.99 will also introduce a completely reworked tutorial and an optional emergent narrative system, designed to give the game a stronger sense of progression and something similiar to a lore. It will not rely on AI, but is entirely custom-built and will require a significant amount of work.

As always, feel free to leave feedback and report potential issues: I'll make sure to patch asap if necessary!

Here the changes of the latest update (0.98.8):

INTERFACE:

- (Survival) Fish/Insects population mouseover tooltips now show ">" after Fish/Insects, instead of ":" (example: "Fish> FEW").

- (God) Added hour/min counter next to day, and rearranged other counters.

- Minor interface fixes.

SURVIVAL:

- Stamina consumption reduced globally by 10%.

- During Fishing, it's now possible to prompt a manual attempt with click/key even if the mini-game is disabled.

- In Realistic+ difficulty, most actions will now "pause" while scouting far away from the character, and resume as soon as the scouting ends.

- It's now possible to progress during Light Fire action while scouting (previously it would simply not progress / minigame would not allow striking).

OBJECTS:

- Pine Cones have a very low chance of storing six nuts, instead of 5 max.

TUTORIAL & MANUAL:

- Added a new Manual page explaining Survival's Difficulty.

- Updated Manual Fishing page.

- Minor improvements to the Manual.

FIXES:

- Fixed a small bug with the newly added resolution setting.

- Fixed minor issues.