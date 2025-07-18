 Skip to content
18 July 2025
We are in the final week before launch! Still working on optimizations and bug fixes, tuning, etc. but we are essentially content complete. This build has all of the event races, all of the music, all of the official courses.

As always, let us know any issues you find, and we will try to fix them ASAP. This is the week to solidify everything that is there!

