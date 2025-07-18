Changes
Quests now highlight with a star when you have one able to be turned in.
Quests now display their type category.
Minor Changes
Chest opening sound.
Watering Sound.
Hero death sound.
Animated Swan.
Bugfixes
Quests now properly update their icons when you discover resources.
Distance buffs now properly reset when you restart a run.
Backend
Shifted task distance logic to task data and tidied up the formatting to make balancing easier in the future.
Created documentation for tasks.
Changed files in this update