18 July 2025 Build 19269324 Edited 18 July 2025 – 04:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Quests now highlight with a star when you have one able to be turned in.

  • Quests now display their type category.

Minor Changes

  • Chest opening sound.

  • Watering Sound.

  • Hero death sound.

  • Animated Swan.

Bugfixes

  • Quests now properly update their icons when you discover resources.

  • Distance buffs now properly reset when you restart a run.

Backend

  • Shifted task distance logic to task data and tidied up the formatting to make balancing easier in the future.

  • Created documentation for tasks.

Changed files in this update

