18 July 2025 Build 19269279 Edited 18 July 2025 – 03:26:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

编辑器bug修改

游戏bug修改

工部可以建设长城阻断城市接壤

神机营和武器研究所说明提示火铳和火炮兵解锁条件

修书会给词条奖励

增加太监素材包 净身之后会改名改太监头像

增加事件厂 自己亲手杀死皇后

二级地图地块改颜色更绿色

稍等一会 中午前更新

