编辑器bug修改
游戏bug修改
工部可以建设长城阻断城市接壤
神机营和武器研究所说明提示火铳和火炮兵解锁条件
修书会给词条奖励
增加太监素材包 净身之后会改名改太监头像
增加事件厂 自己亲手杀死皇后
二级地图地块改颜色更绿色
稍等一会 中午前更新
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
编辑器bug修改
游戏bug修改
工部可以建设长城阻断城市接壤
神机营和武器研究所说明提示火铳和火炮兵解锁条件
修书会给词条奖励
增加太监素材包 净身之后会改名改太监头像
增加事件厂 自己亲手杀死皇后
二级地图地块改颜色更绿色
稍等一会 中午前更新
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update