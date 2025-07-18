"Soul Dossier" July 18th Update Notice

Dear Agent,

The "Soul Dossier" server will be shut down for maintenance at 12:00 (UTC+8) on July 18th. It is estimated that the maintenance will take 180 minutes. During the maintenance period, all agents will be unable to log in to the game. Please arrange your time reasonably to avoid unnecessary losses. The server opening time may be advanced or postponed depending on the actual situation. We appreciate your understanding and support.

▶ Maintenance Compensation ◀

10,000 Spirit Coins, 500 Ancient Coins, 1 Lucky Treasure Chest, 1 Forget Worry Wine, 3 Double Spirit Coin Cards

Please claim them via in-game mail, and remember to check within the specified time!

【Balance Adjustment】

<Human>

• Fire Delusion

- Slightly reduced the amount of soul value consumed per second in the state of collapse

• Nan Gong Yichen

- Slightly reduced the amount of physical strength consumed when jumping during the period of flying sword

<Ghost>

• Yu Ji

- Slightly increased the movement speed bonus of the 3rd skill, Wind Spell.

- Now, the duration of the movement speed bonus of Wind Spell will increase with levels.

• Minor Plague

- Slightly increased the damage dealt during the duration of the Plague.

- Slightly increased the explosion range of the area-of-effect skill Poison Bomb.

"Star Diamond Mall: Star Chord Butterfly Melody"

"Stars hang on the strings, and the melody falls between the symbols."

The Star Chord Butterfly Melody theme is temporarily available.

1. The Star Diamond Treasure Box has added the Star Chord Butterfly Melody series of red Star Diamond costumes!

2. Collect them all to exchange for the exclusive item of Luoli - Star Chord Butterfly Melody.

3. Wearing the full set will activate the new skill effects and exclusive idle animations.

"Summer Carnival Accumulated Consumption Event"

"Summer Carnival, Non-stop Goodies."

Event Time: After version update - 23:59:59 on August 7, 2025

1. During the event, accumulate the consumption of spirit stones to the designated amount to unlock the corresponding tier rewards.

1. The more you spend, the more you enjoy. Rewards can be stacked and claimed, with the highest value return exceeding 100%.

"Lucky Gift"

The Lucky Treasure Box has been upgraded with a huge selection of over a thousand fashion items for you to draw!

The brand-new Panda series fashion item "Blue Heron - Star Voyage · Panda" is now available in the Lucky Gift!

Monthly Active Event: Sweet Dream Doodle

Pink and white, a dreamy doodle.

Event Time: After version update - August 22, 2025

During the event period, complete active tasks to receive "Ouyang Miaomiao - Sweet Dream Doodle".

'Monthly Guide'

Updated on 2025/8/22

Spend 3900 spirit stones to unlock the guide tasks. Complete the tasks to get Xiaoli - Pink Ink and Book, 2900 spirit stones and other game rewards!

"Star Diamond Ranking / Good Luck Ranking"

Event Time: After version update - July 31, 23:59:59

The top of the Star Diamond Ranking can win a Star Diamond Luminous Treasure Box! The top of the Good Luck Ranking can win a Theme Rare Treasure Box!

1. Participate in the corresponding ranking by drawing the corresponding treasure box.

2. The more times you draw, the higher your ranking and the richer the rewards.

3. Draw treasure boxes to climb the ranking and win a high-quality fashion treasure box for sure!

Theme Reappearance: Miao Ling Yaoya

With a light sway of her steps, she bewitches all with her charm.

Event Time: After the version update - August 1, 2025

During the event period, "Wuqi Branch - Miao Ling Yaoya", "Yunjian - Miao Ling Yaoya", "Youyue - Miao Ling Yaoya", and "Jiwei Hu - Miao Ling Yaoya - Lingmou" will be available for limited-time purchase in the Miao Ling Yaoya theme treasure box and the Miao Ling Yaoya chosen treasure box.

Collect all the costumes of a single character during the event period to redeem exclusive items for free.

"New Arrivals at the Trading Post"

"Summer Rain - Gua Gua Frog & Jia Hui - Tian Tian Orange & Su Qingli - Huang Huang Duck" Series

【Bug Fix】

1. Fixed the issue where Human Luoli could not normally activate the paper dove while releasing the primary star skill after the charge animation was completed, but the primary star energy bar of Luoli increased.

2. Fixed the problem where the invulnerability state of the Snow Woman controlled by Human Luoli's primary star skill was abnormal and the ice cones were consumed abnormally.

3. Fixed the positions in Lanruo Temple AB, School AB, Lane AB, Pyramid, and Church maps where Human Luoli could push the simulated Ghost out of the map.

4. Fixed the invincible position of Human Nanranliandance in the Fishing Village map.

5. Fixed the problem where Human Baixue's direction was abnormal after passing through the arbitrary door of the primary star skill.

6. Fixed the issue where the simulated Ghost Xiaopi - Toad General Green was abnormally flashing on the settlement page.

Feedback Form for Lingjing: https://wj.qq.com/s2/21398468/d92b/ (We will distribute ancient coins as rewards based on high-quality feedback.)

Q9 Group for Communication: 871466084

Q6 Group for Communication: 904291629

Group for Spirit Realm Video Creation: 937928948

Group for Spirit Realm Live Streaming: 902157316