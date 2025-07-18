 Skip to content
18 July 2025
The winners of Cycle 0 have decided and this is the result!


New Gameplay


Twin Buttons - Submitted by Zaren


Build combo by pressing the two colored buttons alternatingly. Pressing the same color button twice in a row will break the combo unless there is a decoy.

Button Decoy - Submitted by Shinoxus (Terry)


Clicking on the faded decoy will reduce your score! Clicking the same color or timing out while a decoy is active will NOT break your combo. The score penalty of the decoy will double every time it is clicked, so be careful and know when to quit / win.

Mini Challenges - Submitted by Hilda


Periodic optional challenges appear during gameplay. These provide a large amount of points when completed, but a equivalent penalty when failed.

Score Rush


Accumulate a certain amount of points before the challenge timer runs out

Score Target


The score target challenge requires you to keep track of the time and your current score. If your score at the time when the timer runs out contains the target number the challenge succeeds.

Cursor Shop - Submitted by Mario & Yeladia


The cursor shop contains new special cursors that change the gameplay. These can be bought and upgraded using your leaderboard High Score. The shop can be found in the new Hub World.

Basic Cursor


The basic cursor increases the base score you get for pressing any button. This is not related to your combo.

Level 1: 3 base score per click
Level 2: 5 base score per click
Level 3: 10 base score per click

Twin Cursor


The twin cursor ignores the color, but limits your combo to a maximum value.

Level 1: Combo limed to 5
Level 2: Combo limed to 10
Level 3: Combo limed to 20

Shield Cursor


The shield cursor protects you from the decoy, preventing it's penalty and even preserving your combo.

Level 1: 60 second cooldown
Level 2: 30 second cooldown
Level 3: 10 second cooldown

Hub World - Submitted by Scatus


Access various modes and menus through the "Hub World", which will evolve with the artstyle, gameplay and content of the game with every cycle.


Developer Note


Sorry for the launch delay. The gameplay will be further polished during the play period over the weekend. Cycle 1 might be extended if required.

Thanks to all the Cycle 0 winners for the great submissions.


I hope you enjoy the new update.

Cheers,
Kohari

