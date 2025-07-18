The winners of Cycle 0 have decided and this is the result!

New Gameplay

Twin Buttons - Submitted by Zaren

Build combo by pressing the two colored buttons alternatingly. Pressing the same color button twice in a row will break the combo unless there is a decoy.



Button Decoy - Submitted by Shinoxus (Terry)

Clicking on the faded decoy will reduce your score! Clicking the same color or timing out while a decoy is active will NOT break your combo. The score penalty of the decoy will double every time it is clicked, so be careful and know when to quit / win.



Mini Challenges - Submitted by Hilda

Periodic optional challenges appear during gameplay. These provide a large amount of points when completed, but a equivalent penalty when failed.



Score Rush

Accumulate a certain amount of points before the challenge timer runs out



Score Target

The score target challenge requires you to keep track of the time and your current score. If your score at the time when the timer runs out contains the target number the challenge succeeds.



Cursor Shop - Submitted by Mario & Yeladia

The cursor shop contains new special cursors that change the gameplay. These can be bought and upgraded using your leaderboard High Score. The shop can be found in the new Hub World.



Basic Cursor

The basic cursor increases the base score you get for pressing any button. This is not related to your combo.



Level 1: 3 base score per click

Level 2: 5 base score per click

Level 3: 10 base score per click



Twin Cursor

The twin cursor ignores the color, but limits your combo to a maximum value.



Level 1: Combo limed to 5

Level 2: Combo limed to 10

Level 3: Combo limed to 20



Shield Cursor

The shield cursor protects you from the decoy, preventing it's penalty and even preserving your combo.



Level 1: 60 second cooldown

Level 2: 30 second cooldown

Level 3: 10 second cooldown



Hub World - Submitted by Scatus

Access various modes and menus through the "Hub World", which will evolve with the artstyle, gameplay and content of the game with every cycle.





Developer Note

Sorry for the launch delay. The gameplay will be further polished during the play period over the weekend. Cycle 1 might be extended if required.



Thanks to all the Cycle 0 winners for the great submissions.

I hope you enjoy the new update.



Cheers,

Kohari

