18 July 2025 Build 19268546 Edited 18 July 2025 – 04:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Small hotfix
  • professor was pissing me off so i patched the bugs to do with her hopefully
  • fixed gorlex hardmode second phase hop[efully
  • added speedrun categories for puchan mage and intrinity
  • changed prep time so you get freecraft and no start cutscene
  • excalibur teleports when its supposed to
  • intrinity aims better, and has new hardmode perk, and stuns less
  • less oil rigs on arid planets
  • oil rigs now just have an oil source so you can craft oil instead of having to break their barrel thing
  • fixed demon invasion and primordial goliath quest
  • nerfed adrenaline, using it too quickly will cause a heart attack and it now decays after a cooldown
  • shadow debt nerf
  • intrinity deletes its arena now
  • fixed being unable to generate planets hopefully
  • added grapple points to intrinity's arena for more interesting gameplay

