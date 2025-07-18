- professor was pissing me off so i patched the bugs to do with her hopefully
- fixed gorlex hardmode second phase hop[efully
- added speedrun categories for puchan mage and intrinity
- changed prep time so you get freecraft and no start cutscene
- excalibur teleports when its supposed to
- intrinity aims better, and has new hardmode perk, and stuns less
- less oil rigs on arid planets
- oil rigs now just have an oil source so you can craft oil instead of having to break their barrel thing
- fixed demon invasion and primordial goliath quest
- nerfed adrenaline, using it too quickly will cause a heart attack and it now decays after a cooldown
- shadow debt nerf
- intrinity deletes its arena now
- fixed being unable to generate planets hopefully
- added grapple points to intrinity's arena for more interesting gameplay
0.9.2 Hotfix
Update notes via Steam Community
