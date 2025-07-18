 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 July 2025 Build 19268534 Edited 18 July 2025 – 02:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Update v0.1.5

UI

  • Tidied up player HUD with backgrounds and outlines
  • Added Drift Meter to telegraph [ Drift Boost ] charge
  • Added control hints to Boost and Drift HUD


Gameplay

  • [ Drift Boost ] now also charges slowly over time in addition to tilt charging.
  • Added Anti-Stuck reset in case the car gets stuck on an unhoverable surface.


Visual

  • Added skybox to all levels and added
  • Added small light props to help telegraph ground vs walls
  • The Hover Car now very subtly tilts in the direction of gravity
  • Revised "drip" particles to form a ring around the car
  • Added boost particles to lights to help telegraph [ Air Boost ]
  • Drift Particles now only show on the side that is drifting


Levels

  • Started HUB world ideas and new Level W1-1. Check out the [ Hub World Test ]
  • Revised Level 3 - Moved it to be Level 5 and added another platform.


Misc

  • Camera motion when landing is more smooth now
  • Fixed version watermark not being hidden by F1
  • Added kiosk mode for showcase purposes

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3804091
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3804092
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link