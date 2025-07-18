Update v0.1.5

UI
- Tidied up player HUD with backgrounds and outlines
- Added Drift Meter to telegraph [ Drift Boost ] charge
- Added control hints to Boost and Drift HUD
Gameplay
- [ Drift Boost ] now also charges slowly over time in addition to tilt charging.
- Added Anti-Stuck reset in case the car gets stuck on an unhoverable surface.
Visual
- Added skybox to all levels and added
- Added small light props to help telegraph ground vs walls
- The Hover Car now very subtly tilts in the direction of gravity
- Revised "drip" particles to form a ring around the car
- Added boost particles to lights to help telegraph [ Air Boost ]
- Drift Particles now only show on the side that is drifting
Levels
- Started HUB world ideas and new Level W1-1. Check out the [ Hub World Test ]
- Revised Level 3 - Moved it to be Level 5 and added another platform.
Misc
- Camera motion when landing is more smooth now
- Fixed version watermark not being hidden by F1
- Added kiosk mode for showcase purposes
Changed files in this update