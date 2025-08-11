Dear players!

After countless days and nights of careful refinement, Lost Cat's Wonderful Journey is finally available on Steam! 🎉







The love and effort we have poured into this project



✦Exquisite hand-drawn art✦



Every frame is a thickly painted work carefully crafted by our art team, like opening a beautiful cat picture book. We want to take you on a journey to rediscover the beauty and wonder of the world through the eyes of this little cat.



✦Rich exploration content✦



- Over ten meticulously designed main scene levels

- Over 30 unique NPC friends waiting to meet you

- Thousands of intricate items scattered throughout, each discovery a little surprise

- Each scene features a unique background melody, as soothing as the gentle touch of a cat's paw

- Plus, mysterious hidden levels waiting for you to uncover

This is more than just a game.

During the development process, our original intention was simple: to create a world filled with love and warmth. There are no tense battles or complicated controls here, only the innocent curiosity of a little cat and the heartwarming stories it encounters on its journey.

We believe that in this fast-paced world, everyone needs a place where they can slow down and calm their minds. We hope this little cat will accompany you through a leisurely and wonderful time.



Special Thanks

We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the players who provided us with valuable feedback during the testing phase! Every piece of feedback you shared has made this little cat even more adorable.

Launch Special Offer, Available for a Limited Time! 【The Ultimate Bundle Package is Here!】

To celebrate the official launch of the little cat, we’ve prepared a special launch offer! We’ve also prepared a value bundle pack for players who purchased *The Soul Fragments of the Lost Cat*! Join this warm journey now～

Additionally, we will continue to communicate with players and collect your opinions and suggestions. If you encounter any issues in the game, please join our player QQ group: 793855457, and we will have dedicated staff to assist you in resolving them!

May every cat in the world be loved ♥♥♥



