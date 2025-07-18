Hello! DoubleV here, I've decided to push an update for a number of systems I've been working on along the road to the Nightmare Forge update. It's nothing too major, just a lot of fixes for stat calculations, various crashes and input issues, and fixes to common pain points. Here's the notes!
1.1.8 - Summer Cleaning
- New: Geogem of the Armory - Removes your current artifact and gives you a choice of three others
- Changed the way "ground area" indicators detect a cancelled attack, should prevent a lot of "phantom" indicators that would appear when certain enemies were interrupted
- Items that are "linked" (disappear when another is taken), now have a visual indicator to show this
- Fixed a number of crashes related to orbitals, grappled enemies and a few other things
- Fixed a number of issues related to gamepad stick inputs in menus
- Fixed certain Geogems requiring the wrong number of held items to activate
- Certain artifacts now cannot be used if they would do nothing (Healing when already at full hp, for example)
- All tilesets now have a bit of shading to help reduce the contrast of the inner walls, this may change more later
- Rewrote the way player stats are calculated behind the scenes. This should fix many issues involving the wrong stats being applied when certain items were picked up/removed under specific conditions, particularly with multipliers
- Fixed erroneous stat displays in the pause menu
- Fixed a rare softlock with specific player animations
- Fixed Gilded Axe visuals displaying incorrectly when enough hitpause was applied (critting an armored enemy, for example)
- Made all boss room tilesets larger to keep the camera from clipping out of bounds
- Updated the sprite + description for Marketable Plushie
- Added a better visual indicator for Atlas's "corner trap" attack
- Many fixes to Funky Mushroom and the way it applied random stats on drop/pickup
- New particles for Greed Severed, Neurotoxin and Bomb Mark
- Scarlett now continues her attack pattern after reforming instead of resetting it
- All critical strikes now deal at least 1 extra damage
