Major 24 July 2025 Build 19268302
Update notes via Steam Community

Scenario Event

"Heat the Beach!: Ultimate Swimsuit Episode" is on now!

The heroines take on an odd quest in pursuit of new swimsuits!

Can the team ride the wave of swimwear-themed chaos to claim the prize they seek?

Our intrepid heroines' summer adventure is about to begin...

This event also marks the debut of Emerald Coast, the third beach in SAOIF!

Go have fun on its sunset-soaked sands!

Rewards

Get the event-only Skill Code ★4 \[Summer Break Begins] Silica and lots of cute, limited-edition beach-themed chat stamps!

Get up to 1000 "Arcana Gems", up to 100 "Awakening Stars", up to 25 "Medals of Combat Arts", and up to 300 "Memoria Niter S" from the event.

Skill Record

Stamps

Stamp Displayed

Stamp Name

Surfing Kirito

Stay hydrated

Summer is here!

Shaved Ice Weather

Let's go!


Event-limited item

Icon

Item Name

Effect

Seafood Skewer

BBQ of fresh seafood!

Player's attack +7% for 3 min.

Tropical Float

Cool and fruity.

Instantly recover 1000 HP and status ailment.


Event Period

Starts after the July 24, 2025 (Thu) maintenance and ends before the August 27, 2025 (Wed) maintenance.

