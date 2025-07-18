Hello! ːkorone_doggoː

This update brings a handful of fixes, balance tweaks, and a few highly requested quality-of-life improvements. Thanks to everyone in the community for all the reports, suggestions and for beta testing!

New Content:

Inugami Korone has been added as a playable character! ːkoroneː

Gather the power of the Stars, with our new tab: Holoscope.

Unlock new potential collab combos with Daily Missions!

9 new cards have been added!

60+ new community-made chats are now live! Huge thanks to everyone who contributed!

Changes & Improvements:

Increased the maximum number of active collabs from 6 to 8. More combos, more power.

Collab Filters now include a Search field: you can look up cards by title, group or assets!

Added a dynamic pricing curve for Unlocks.

“All In” achievement has been reworded: now requires purchasing at least one asset upgrade for each asset (was a bit too tricky before).

Increased the scaling curve for Encoring.

Encoring now always gives you 9 duplicates of the card, not just the number needed to foil it. This should avoid some bad Encore feels.

Decreased the number of messages sent at once from 225 to 155 to improve performance.

Holocoin Timer no longer resets on Encore.

Holosim idols will no longer crave specific food.

Bug Fixes:

Added a missing Prime Fan upgrade that targets Themed Cafe.

Fixed a bug where Prime Fan upgrades wouldn’t work properly with the “Increase % for each 10 Asset” effect.

Fixed a rare issue where save files could become corrupted due to time zone differences.

Marine’s background in the Collab tab should now display the correct color.

Fixed a bug where tier 4 cards would get prioritized after foiling all tier 1s.

Fixed an issue where the tutorial could randomly appear when hovering around in the Encore screen.

Fixed a bug where Week Rewards could shift when Encoring.

Centered and enlarged Perrocino’s collab image for consistency.

Performance mode should no longer cause text tearing.

Thanks again for your support, and we’ll see you in the next one!