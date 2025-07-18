 Skip to content
18 July 2025 Build 19268199 Edited 18 July 2025 – 02:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

I've noticed a ton of new graphical glitches after the update, on the Windows and macOS versions of the game. This update fixes most of them.

macOS Version – Known Issue

I'm aware of an issue affecting the macOS version. This appears to stem from a Unity-related bug, and unfortunately it’s out of my hands until a fix is available on their end. Even if it takes after the discontinuation date, I will still put this update in, since it's crucial for the game. Thanks for your understanding and patience!

Changed files in this update

