18 July 2025 Build 19268191 Edited 18 July 2025 – 14:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Engineers,

 

I'm delighted to confirm that today Super Loco World receives its third Hotfix, addressing feedback you've shared on Discord and in your reviews. 

 

Here's what's in the latest Hotfix:

  • Added inverted logic for goods related conditions. Players can now set goods-related conditions using both "More than X" and the newly added "Less than X" logic, allowing for more precise control

  • Depos have also been upgraded with dual stop signs for each direction, improving ease of use

  • Fixed a bug that caused trains to freeze during flour station upgrades

Please keep your feedback coming, we're working hard behind the scenes to address more feedback and suggestions. Stay tuned!

 

-Andriy

