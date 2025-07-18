Hello Engineers,

I'm delighted to confirm that today Super Loco World receives its third Hotfix, addressing feedback you've shared on Discord and in your reviews.

Here's what's in the latest Hotfix:

Added inverted logic for goods related conditions. Players can now set goods-related conditions using both "More than X" and the newly added "Less than X" logic, allowing for more precise control

Depos have also been upgraded with dual stop signs for each direction, improving ease of use

Fixed a bug that caused trains to freeze during flour station upgrades

Please keep your feedback coming, we're working hard behind the scenes to address more feedback and suggestions. Stay tuned!

-Andriy