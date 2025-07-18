Are you sure you want to view these images?

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

🔔 Update: The Devilishly Refined Edition is Here!😈💬

Hello again, Devil and Pitfall fans! 💖

We’ve got exciting news today: the English version has been thoroughly refined for a smoother, spicier experience from start to finish! 💅🔥

Some of you may remember that we were getting help from a native English speaker to polish up the translation.

While that collaboration started off great, schedules didn’t quite align long-term—so we decided to step back in and handle things ourselves, with care and lots of coffee. ☕😌

We’re incredibly grateful for the support we received along the way—and now we’re proud to share a freshly polished script that better captures the devil’s charm and the heroine’s unique voice.

🌟 What’s Changed?

* Every line—from the prologue to all endings—has been revised

* Dialogue and choices now feel smoother, sharper, and better aligned with each character’s tone

* No major story changes—but a whole lot more style 💃✨

🎭 Translation Glow-Up 🎭

Sometimes the devil just needed a little help expressing himself...

Before: “The devil was a bit... too enthusiastic.” 😅

After: “Now he’s just the right amount of wicked.” 😈💬

❤️ Still Made with Love

We’re always striving to make this game the best it can be, one sultry smirk at a time. Your patience means so much to us.

We hope the refined English helps make every spicy scene—and emotional moment—even more fun to read!

As always, the devil's obsession remains completely intact. 😉🔥

With love and slightly tired eyes,

The You're Special Team 💘👹

🛍️ P.S. Thinking about picking it up (or replaying)?

We might just have a little surprise coming soon...

Keep an eye out for a devilishly tempting sale. 😈💸

🔄 Not seeing the new English script yet?

Steam should update your game automatically—but if you’re still seeing the old version, try restarting Steam, or:

* Right-click the game in your Library → “Properties” → “Installed Files” → Click **“Verify integrity of game files”**

This will force Steam to update any missing or outdated files. 💻✨