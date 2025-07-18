New Features:
-Added option to manually set cloud base height in Weather Settings.
-In multiplayer, cloud base height now syncs to the host’s settings.
-Restored the ability to “Fetch Nearby Sites” from paraglidingEarth.com in Earth Online.
-Automatically retrieves and applies launch direction from selected paraglidingEarth sites.
Improvements:
-Thermals are now slightly larger and last longer — approximately 10–15 minutes each.
-Increased cloud size for improved realism.
-Improved UI for terrain loading screens.
-Wind particles now reset with every new terrain load.
-Reduced overall terrain brightness on the Swiss Alps map.
Fixes:
-Fixed an issue where thermals could spawn at an abnormally large scale.
-Resolved a bug where other players' aircraft appeared tilted in multiplayer.
-Fixed a glitch where the map could be toggled on while terrain was still loading.
-Addressed a bug in Mouse + Keyboard mode where controls could freeze unexpectedly.
Licensing Note:
-The Home Edition now displays “Not for Commercial Use” on all loading screens.
-For commercial licensing and to remove this watermark, please contact: joeysipos@5DRealities.com
