-Added option to manually set cloud base height in Weather Settings.-In multiplayer, cloud base height now syncs to the host’s settings.-Restored the ability to “Fetch Nearby Sites” from paraglidingEarth.com in Earth Online.-Automatically retrieves and applies launch direction from selected paraglidingEarth sites.-Thermals are now slightly larger and last longer — approximately 10–15 minutes each.-Increased cloud size for improved realism.-Improved UI for terrain loading screens.-Wind particles now reset with every new terrain load.-Reduced overall terrain brightness on the Swiss Alps map.-Fixed an issue where thermals could spawn at an abnormally large scale.-Resolved a bug where other players' aircraft appeared tilted in multiplayer.-Fixed a glitch where the map could be toggled on while terrain was still loading.-Addressed a bug in Mouse + Keyboard mode where controls could freeze unexpectedly.-The Home Edition now displays “Not for Commercial Use” on all loading screens.-For commercial licensing and to remove this watermark, please contact: joeysipos@5DRealities.com