Hello,

This is the IfSunSets development team.

We’ve released a hotfix addressing the issues listed in our previous “Known Issues” notice.

We will continue to provide prompt hotfixes as new issues arise.

Thank you.

■ Update Version: v0.6.2

■ Important Notice

The issue where wave monsters spawn inside castles and dungeons during the Night of the Dead will be resolved in the next hotfix.

Among the issues listed in our Known Issues notice, we’ve identified the cause of wave monsters spawning inside dungeons and castles during the Night of the Dead.

However, as we felt the need for additional testing, this fix was not included in the current hotfix.

We’ll work to address it as soon as possible in an upcoming hotfix.

■ Major Hotfix Details

Frame drop issues experienced by existing players have been fixed.

Overall game performance has been further optimized.

Aiming issues with firearms have been resolved.

The bug that allowed unlimited Fairy Point farming has been fixed.

The issue where using the Ctrl key for Phantom Limb also triggered other systems using the same key has been resolved.

The difficulty spike during Night of the Dead has been addressed.

The issue where previously built base camps were buried due to terrain changes has been fixed.

Weapon skill stability has been improved.

The cave in the Abandoned Village has been restored.

The castle interior is now slightly darker.

Overall translation quality across all supported languages has been improved.

■ Hotfix Details

🔧 \[Changes & Additions]

Key guides for Strong Attack and Jump Attack have been added.

Phantom Limb: Improved the feel of movement when colliding after firing the wire.

The Fairy Skill Tree UI has been improved.

Minor changes have been made to the Phantom Limb tutorial.

Descriptions in the Fairy Guide have been improved.

Item auto-sorting has been adjusted to be more accurate.

One-handed sword animations have been updated.

Strong attack animations for one-handed swords have been changed.

For better control, the playback timing of the 2nd and 3rd attack animations for one-handed swords has been adjusted.

For better control, the playback timing of the 2nd and 3rd attack animations for two-handed swords has been adjusted. (Fixed an issue where the next attack animation would play even if only up to the 2nd or 3rd attack was used.)

Execution animation for spears has been updated.

Strong attack animation for spears has been changed.

Execution animation for fists has been updated.

To support stealth gameplay, some “stealth bushes” have been added or modified in certain areas.

Monster placements in the castle have been adjusted to support stealth gameplay.

Cover objects have been added to the castle to support stealth gameplay.

New monsters added: Blue Chef, Red Chef, and Black Chef. (These chefs randomly drop recipe items, with different recipes depending on the type of chef.)

Monster placement before entering the Yellow Field has been partially adjusted near the pirate base.

Monster placement in the Yellow Field has been partially adjusted.

Monster placement in the Ruins has been partially adjusted.

Attack animations for the Deep Sea Fish monster have been made more natural.

Rotation speed during patrols for Spear Soldiers has been reduced.

A new "Tail Whip" attack has been added to the Shark monster.

Detection by monsters while hiding in bushes has been reduced.

Added support for ultra-wide monitor resolutions.

Updated the instruction text for skipping cutscenes in single-player mode.

Improved the wording on the construction hammer for better clarity.

Added a temperature system to the standing torch.

Fixed an issue where some lights remained on even when the farm lamp was turned off.

Adjusted visual effects and magic circle animations for the Phantom Limb skill.

Added a visual effect for the light blade AoE attack during Ironheart's daytime pattern.

Fine-tuned Ironheart's magic circle effects.

Fixed an issue where certain effects in Aporates’ attack patterns were spawning in incorrect locations.

Adjusted some effects in Aporates’ attack patterns.

Fixed an issue where the sword trail for one-handed attack combos (1st to 4th hit) appeared abnormally.

Improved the visibility of one-handed sword trails.

Fixed an issue where the "Battle Cry" effect was displaying incorrectly on party members.

Adjusted the player’s rolling and knockback sound effects.

Fixed the sound effect of flying swords during Ironheart's nighttime gimmick.

Tweaked the impact sound of the Mad Glowing Fish’s special attack.

🛠️ \[Bug Fixes]

Fixed an issue where some objects in the castle appeared abnormally.

Floating terrain and objects have been corrected.

Fixed terrain gaps in Jungle Mountain.

Fixed an issue where an exterior ladder in the castle was stuck in a rock and could not be used.

Fixed collision issues with the staircase from B1F to 1F in the castle.

Fixed an issue where black smudges appeared on objects when using high graphics settings.

Fixed a bug where monsters were getting stuck in some objects in the Ruins.

Fixed a bug where the name of the Cthugha Power Device was not displaying correctly.

Fixed a UI error where "Stat Points" were incorrectly labeled instead of "Skill Points."

Fixed the laser skill animation angle of the Ancient Golem, which was excessively high.

Fixed the hitbox of the Crab monster, which was too small.

Fixed an issue where the damage multiplier for the "Golem’s Armor" weapon skill was incorrectly entered.

Fixed an issue where ground-based monsters had a very short despawn distance when moving away.

Fixed an issue where inventory items could be lost when dying from contaminated bottled water while under the death penalty.

Fixed an issue where monster total HP would be applied incorrectly when changing difficulty.

Fixed an issue where monsters behaved abnormally when their stability was reduced to zero using weapon skills.

Fixed an issue where the left arm was displayed incorrectly when wearing the hook equipment.

Fixed an exploit that allowed infinite Fairy Points through a specific method.

Fixed an issue where destroying a previously placed box would give duplicate items.

Fixed an issue where remaining monsters disappeared after moving to the altar following partial monster kills.

Fixed an issue where the number of fish in the fish farm increased after re-entering the world.

Fixed an issue that occurred when dragging in the Fairy skill window.

Fixed an issue where removing an ornament from the appearance slot caused item duplication.

Fixed an issue where items were lost when attaching an ornament gem to the appearance slot.

Fixed an issue where the Smileman execution was not possible while crouching.

Fixed an issue where the key guide was hidden behind the arrow UI.

Fixed an issue where registering a new livestock without retrieving the previous one only displayed the UI.

Fixed an issue where using the Fairy’s Gift caused a freeze for several seconds.

Fixed an issue where guide section headers appeared overlapped.

Fixed an issue where gliders deployed automatically if rolling transitioned into midair.

Fixed an issue where glider direction resets character rotation when switching directions during a fall.

Fixed an issue where no warning message appeared when using Fairy skills without enough “Rim.”

Fixed an issue where the Phantom Rim feature key worked even when other UI windows were open.

Fixed an issue where increasing Fairy’s Flash stat also increased the player’s critical hit chance.

Fixed an issue where learning multiple Fairy shared skills in succession caused effects to stack.

Fixed an issue where some Fairy skills triggered critical hits on use instead of on hit.

Fixed an issue where key function UI overlapped while swimming.

Fixed an issue where the seed generator's progress would reset in certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where the Wind Slash skill for one-handed swords behaved abnormally.

Fixed an issue where previously obtained chests reappeared upon returning to the altar, allowing infinite collection.

Fixed an issue where some monsters’ idle animations were not playing.

Fixed an issue where NPC dialogue could be triggered multiple times.

Fixed an issue where terrain resolution appeared low when moving between regions.

Fixed an issue where dropped items appeared abnormally when inventory was full after retrieval.

Fixed an issue in single-player where deleted characters still displayed at the bottom of the screen after starting a new game.

Fixed an issue in single-player where holding the skip key after skipping the intro cutscene caused the loading to freeze.

Fixed an issue where Fairy-related skills and weapon skills were not hitting boss monsters.

⚖️ \[Balance]

Stability damage dealt by weapon skills has been increased.

Stability, stability recovery speed, and toughness values now scale based on difficulty settings.

The attack speed of the Crocodile monster has been slowed down. (Its combat animations will be updated in a future patch.)

🌐 \[Multiplayer]

Fixed an issue where inventory items were occasionally lost upon entering the world.

Fixed an issue where Amira and Lora's daily quest conditions would change after the host died.

Fixed a visual issue when guests retrieved the Return Spear.

Fixed an issue where collision remained for guests after an object was destroyed in the world.

We are continuously working on fixing crashes and errors in the game



If you experience any issues after the patch, please tell us in our discord.

Your feedback is always welcome. You can write your feedback on Steam or Discord.



Discord: https://discord.gg/Ifsunsets



Bug report form (link)



