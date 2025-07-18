Gameplay
- Grant +1 Respawn to all players
- Increase base amount of health gained from Health Terminals +10% → +20%
- Decrease health gained from ranks of Health Insurance +10% → +5%
- Decrease health gained from ranks of Health Insurance +10% → +5%
- Removed the bit of horizontal and vertical acceleration, camera smoothing, and damping from the gameplay camera; aiming should feel more rigid and immediate
- Added additional upgrade Ranks for Magnum, Pistol, Shotgun, and SMG
- Updated Ranks to include +% Damage and +% Weak Point Damage
- Updated Ranks to include +% Damage and +% Weak Point Damage
- Added additional upgrade Ranks for Grenade Launcher, Plasma Caster, and Rocket Launcher
- Updated Ranks to include +% Damage and +% Direct Damage
- Updated Ranks to include +% Damage and +% Direct Damage
Bug Fixes
- Event Structures (eg. Spider Eggs, Machine Turrets) will once again have their health scaled appropriately with difficulty and challenge level
- Fixed a bug that could cause you to receive multiple popups to open the tutorial when joining a multiplayer game on a fresh account. This may have also been the cause for some issues joining multiplayer games.
- Fixed a bug that would cause some FrankenBeans VFX not to play on clients
- Monolithic Head now consistently plays VFX when it hits something.
- Hid certain internal stats from display on meats.
Known Issues
- Observer camera is still in a very rough prototype form
- No optimization effort has been made towards more constrained platforms like Steam Deck
- Native builds on Linux are still not battle tested. You'll probably need to run under Proton for best results
Changed files in this update