 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 July 2025 Build 19267848 Edited 18 July 2025 – 01:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Gameplay


  • Grant +1 Respawn to all players
  • Increase base amount of health gained from Health Terminals +10% → +20%
    • Decrease health gained from ranks of Health Insurance +10% → +5%

  • Removed the bit of horizontal and vertical acceleration, camera smoothing, and damping from the gameplay camera; aiming should feel more rigid and immediate
  • Added additional upgrade Ranks for Magnum, Pistol, Shotgun, and SMG
    • Updated Ranks to include +% Damage and +% Weak Point Damage

  • Added additional upgrade Ranks for Grenade Launcher, Plasma Caster, and Rocket Launcher
    • Updated Ranks to include +% Damage and +% Direct Damage



Bug Fixes


  • Event Structures (eg. Spider Eggs, Machine Turrets) will once again have their health scaled appropriately with difficulty and challenge level
  • Fixed a bug that could cause you to receive multiple popups to open the tutorial when joining a multiplayer game on a fresh account. This may have also been the cause for some issues joining multiplayer games.
  • Fixed a bug that would cause some FrankenBeans VFX not to play on clients
  • Monolithic Head now consistently plays VFX when it hits something.
  • Hid certain internal stats from display on meats.


Known Issues


  • Observer camera is still in a very rough prototype form
  • No optimization effort has been made towards more constrained platforms like Steam Deck
  • Native builds on Linux are still not battle tested. You'll probably need to run under Proton for best results

Changed files in this update

Linux Depot 3113963
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link