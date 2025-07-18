Fixes & Improvements
- Fixed an issue where input controls could stop responding under certain conditions.
- Added item comparison functionality:
- Select an item → Hold Alt → Select another item to compare stats.
- Inventory items can now be moved freely across all UI tabs, including Enhancement, Crafting, Store and Storage
- Increased visibility of your current cash amount (larger font size).
- HUD in ship inventory now shows more inputs (e.g. Quick Equip hotkeys).
Balance
- Increased Shards stack size from 20 → 50.
- Slightly decreased the drop rate of Legendary items from destroyed ships.
Audio
- Updated sound effects for Splitting Plasma Gun.
Warspace 2 – Patch 1.01
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 1344551
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 1344552
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 1344553
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update