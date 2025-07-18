Fixes & Improvements

- Fixed an issue where input controls could stop responding under certain conditions.

- Added item comparison functionality:

- Select an item → Hold Alt → Select another item to compare stats.

- Inventory items can now be moved freely across all UI tabs, including Enhancement, Crafting, Store and Storage

- Increased visibility of your current cash amount (larger font size).

- HUD in ship inventory now shows more inputs (e.g. Quick Equip hotkeys).



Balance

- Increased Shards stack size from 20 → 50.

- Slightly decreased the drop rate of Legendary items from destroyed ships.



Audio

- Updated sound effects for Splitting Plasma Gun.