18 July 2025 Build 19267825 Edited 18 July 2025 – 00:46:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixes & Improvements
- Fixed an issue where input controls could stop responding under certain conditions.
- Added item comparison functionality:
- Select an item → Hold Alt → Select another item to compare stats.
- Inventory items can now be moved freely across all UI tabs, including Enhancement, Crafting, Store and Storage
- Increased visibility of your current cash amount (larger font size).
- HUD in ship inventory now shows more inputs (e.g. Quick Equip hotkeys).

Balance
- Increased Shards stack size from 20 → 50.
- Slightly decreased the drop rate of Legendary items from destroyed ships.

Audio
- Updated sound effects for Splitting Plasma Gun.

Changed files in this update

