18 July 2025 Build 19267779 Edited 18 July 2025 – 01:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Today's update fixes a bug, mostly on Mac, where the output previews were dark green. It also slightly adjusts the arms of the "defender bot" puzzle to make it more obvious when they're incorrectly welded.

