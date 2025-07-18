Howdy Agents (✿◕‿◕)
Here with some bug fixes and additional details about the 0.9.5 Update.
Thank you so much to everyone who left a review since our last update. As always. be sure to join the discord! You can grab a save file to skip you right to the juicy stuff if you're not the sort of player who likes digging for obscure secret endings.
DDS is on track to release in 1.0 this September!
New Stuff
Added a new ending to the main story. Yes, by popular demand, it's real.
Added a (not so) bad ending that you can get for screwing up big time.
Added some new settings to the options menu. You can now select resolution from a proper dropdown menu along with target framerate. Note that your target framerate will not affect things if you have vsync on.
Bug Fixes
Mozzarella the rat not longer has a space at the end of their name (this is a hyper obscure bug please ignore the patch notes)
The song in the first angel mission now loops properly.
Fixed a softlock issue that occur if you quit out of the game during a final ending sequence, preventing you from seeing the end credits.
Fixed a major issue causing the game to look choppy when running at 60fps. This was due to a physics setting I was unaware of and me only playing DDS on my 500FPS Nachos Locos Baja Gaming Monitor. Game should feel slightly smoother if you're running at 60fps.
Passing a negative index to a skill command via the command line no longer bricks your terminal.
Befriending Autohackers no longer bricks your terminal.
Fixed an issue with the options menu causing duplicate resolutions to appear.
Heart bomb now has auto complete for trigger and disarm commands
The damage effect for horses and cars is no longer flipped the wrong way in certain cases.
Extended the perk description box so that more complicated perks aren't cut off.
Melee particles no longer trigger on the mount / vehicle you are riding despite dealing no damage.
Fixed several problems with blimps. Blimps dying while piloting and snapped should no longer lock your camera in place.
Blimp shields now rotate to face your aim direction if you are piloting them.
Blimps no longer immediately hit themselves when firing a beam weapon.
Fun fact, blimps have infinite ammo and don't need to reload. The reload animation was technically there and it looked super bad, so I just made it so reloading on a blimp does nothing.
Fixed a bug that bricked your kick with no valid targets using the Racoon martial art perk
Fixed several typos (Sisyphus rock music intensifies)
