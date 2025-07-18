Howdy Agents (✿◕‿◕)



Here with some bug fixes and additional details about the 0.9.5 Update.

Thank you so much to everyone who left a review since our last update. As always. be sure to join the discord! You can grab a save file to skip you right to the juicy stuff if you're not the sort of player who likes digging for obscure secret endings.

DDS is on track to release in 1.0 this September!

New Stuff

Added a new ending to the main story. Yes, by popular demand, it's real.

Added a (not so) bad ending that you can get for screwing up big time.

Added some new settings to the options menu. You can now select resolution from a proper dropdown menu along with target framerate. Note that your target framerate will not affect things if you have vsync on.

Bug Fixes