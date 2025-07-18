More Day One Patch Notes!



- Gave you more ammo to start with—because who likes running out in the tutorial?

- Fixed that pesky inventory window that liked to stick around longer than it should.

- Frosty Carrot and Eggplant have been... quietly taken out back. They were never supposed to be here.

- Battle sounds are now behaving themselves—no more awkward silences or random booms.



More hot fixes to come as we find them.....

Thank you for all your assistance