 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 July 2025 Build 19267694 Edited 18 July 2025 – 01:06:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Creature Hats!
    Creatures can now wear hats from your inventory — including a persistent egg hat if you don’t claim it after hatching.

  • Open World
    The entire map now loads automatically as one giant connected world — no more waiting for world generation.
    Multiplayer players can freely explore any zone; they’re no longer locked to the host’s zone.

  • Fast Travel Panel
    Added an in-world Fast Travel panel, accessible through the main menu, to quickly travel between zones.

  • Battle Scaling for Wardens
    Warden and Keeper battles now automatically scale in difficulty based on your current shard count.

  • Gameplay Improvements

    • Overhauled real-time combat: proper armor and deflect stat calculations, plus new dodge and crit chance mechanics.

    • Remote players now correctly sync Parry and Deflect moves.

    • Major backend balancing: higher-level creatures are less likely to die to much lower-level creatures.

    • New Bond Mechanic: creatures may break the bond and resist capture based on rarity.

    • Added trainer camps across the map — battle more than just Wardens!

    • Improved pet switching: Battle HUD now has buttons to switch pets or flee.

    • Better pet positioning in battles — no more pets sitting inside each other!

    • Added starting zone selection for new characters.

    • Added lava and water detection for mounts:

      • Earth/Fire mounts grant lava immunity.

      • Flying mounts ignore water and lava damage.

    • Mount improvements: flying mounts now have air jumps, boosted forward jumps, and sprint animations. Mount sprinting rolls have increased power.

    • Revamped UI: Dialogue, Quest, Shop, and Inspect panels all improved.

    • Inspect panel now shows full evolution tree with level requirements.

    • Added “earned shards” panel to the bag.

    • Increased player inventory size.

    • Added full party heal option at town statues (“Pray”).

    • Improved pet level-up visual effects and evolution effects.

    • Balanced and cleaned up SFX for summoning, leveling up, and healing.

    • Fixed various menu control bugs.

    • Balanced creature viewer sizes.

    • Fixed various sound/music balancing issues.

    • Improved split-screen lighting and remote zone NPC loading.

    • Added new town notifications and creature vault notifications.

    • Various behind-the-scenes optimizations for zone preloading.

Thank you for all your helpful feedback and support! Sorry I took so long!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1980251
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link