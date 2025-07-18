Gameplay Improvements

Overhauled real-time combat: proper armor and deflect stat calculations, plus new dodge and crit chance mechanics.

Remote players now correctly sync Parry and Deflect moves.

Major backend balancing: higher-level creatures are less likely to die to much lower-level creatures.

New Bond Mechanic: creatures may break the bond and resist capture based on rarity.

Added trainer camps across the map — battle more than just Wardens!

Improved pet switching: Battle HUD now has buttons to switch pets or flee.

Better pet positioning in battles — no more pets sitting inside each other!

Added starting zone selection for new characters.

Added lava and water detection for mounts: Earth/Fire mounts grant lava immunity.

Flying mounts ignore water and lava damage.

Mount improvements: flying mounts now have air jumps, boosted forward jumps, and sprint animations. Mount sprinting rolls have increased power.

Revamped UI: Dialogue, Quest, Shop, and Inspect panels all improved.

Inspect panel now shows full evolution tree with level requirements.

Added “earned shards” panel to the bag.

Increased player inventory size.

Added full party heal option at town statues (“Pray”).

Improved pet level-up visual effects and evolution effects.

Balanced and cleaned up SFX for summoning, leveling up, and healing.

Fixed various menu control bugs.

Balanced creature viewer sizes.

Fixed various sound/music balancing issues.

Improved split-screen lighting and remote zone NPC loading.

Added new town notifications and creature vault notifications.