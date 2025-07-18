 Skip to content
18 July 2025 Build 19267686 Edited 18 July 2025 – 02:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes & Adjustments

・Cards from the 4th wave of the beta implementation of the new expansion Northern Enchantress: Second Edition will no longer appear.
*Cards from the 6th wave will be added in next week's update.
・Some card translations have been revised.
・Minor bugs have been fixed.

Replaced the supply for both online matches.

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1zS7aZSYWZE65P6dvD5Lg1p8aNTBD-VP5IWAtp2Lp3w4/edit?gid=797601911#gid=797601911

In Ranked Matches, these 8 supplies will have an increased appearance rate.
*"Online matches" refer to both Rank Match and Room Match modes. Additionally, Room Match can also be used for solo practice.
After creating a room, pressing “START” will begin a match against a CPU opponent. Pressing “START without Bot” will let you start a game alone.
Please feel free to use this feature to check new cards or test out new strategies!

Changed files in this update

