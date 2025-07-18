This update brings a major overhaul to many aspects of the game:

A reworked introduction—now more immersive and engaging from the very first moments.

Jumpscares completely rebuilt from scratch for better pacing and impact.

Upgraded to Unreal Engine 5.6 for enhanced visuals and smoother gameplay.

New objectives and tasks to expand the gameplay experience.

GPS system added—locations and objectives are now clearly marked to guide you through the game.

Settings menu rework for better customization and control.