Major 18 July 2025 Build 19267638 Edited 18 July 2025 – 00:19:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update brings a major overhaul to many aspects of the game:

  • A reworked introduction—now more immersive and engaging from the very first moments.

  • Jumpscares completely rebuilt from scratch for better pacing and impact.

  • Upgraded to Unreal Engine 5.6 for enhanced visuals and smoother gameplay.

  • New objectives and tasks to expand the gameplay experience.

  • GPS system added—locations and objectives are now clearly marked to guide you through the game.

  • Settings menu rework for better customization and control.

  • Optimization and bug fixes to improve performance and stability.

