Hello Doppelgangers!!
The Heart Strings Update is OUT NOW!!
Please check our video showing off the new update!!
Here are the Patch Notes:
New Backer Weapons:
Lunaris
Transcendence
Sledgeamour
Saw Waves
Fantasia
Cl-Ferric Op
Backscratcher
Gu’Oui
New Romanceable NPCs
Patricia
Nahilys
Knitting Prodigy Jester Girl
Sargon
IC-Bot
New Feature - Jam Session
The Concert Minigame can now be played directly from the Main Menu
New Feature - Quest Maps
Maps with Quest specific markers can now be accessed via the Quest Menu
New Feature - Black Holes
Battle through Randomized Encounters in the new Black Holes, accessible through Laplace’s Place in the Palace, with new entrances scattered across all Zones.
Traverse through four randomized maps, each with an increasing Danger Level Encounter in order to challenge the Black Hole Boss Encounter.
Access the Black Hole Shop to purchase equipment you might have otherwise missed, or stock up on necessities like Milkshakes or Oil.
New Languages
Portuguese Brazilian
Simplified Chinese
Traditional Chinese
Korean
New Hats
Dealer's 2nd class hats
Rocket's secret hat
Zone specific changes:
Prologue
Fixed a graphical error with shadows on Prologue - Hacker 2
Fixed an issue with being able to swap loadouts before the first combat tutorial
Scrapyard Zone
Added more equipment to find across the Scrappyard
Added a new Item Chest in Circuit Barricade (Post-Carpet)
Added a new Item Chest in Kymel Desert
Added two new Item Chests in District 9
New Quest - Ophelia’s Fashion Crisis
New NPC - Glitch
New Dateable NPC - IC-Bot Event Chain Start
New Dateable NPC - Nahilys Event Chain Start
New Dateable NPC - Patricia Event Chain Start
Adjusted Simon event in Icey’s Shop to require gifting
Improved Small Boxes Parade event
Adjusted Sequencer Desert Cleric Quest in Kymel Desert
Removed invisible collisions at the Desert
Fixed issues with Samurai Hat Quest (Vulture Lord)
Small overhaul to the enemy Samurai from the Reese Quest
Decreased Desert Dungeon BPM
Removed a missing string in Icey’s Shop
Fixed graphical issue on Watts Alley
Sewers Zone
Added a new Item Chest in Sewers 1
Added Backer Monument for Reese
New NPC - Gu’Oui
New Quest - Gu’Oui’s Request
New Dateable NPC - Knitting Prodigy Jester Girl Event Chain Start
Added Laplace’s Hideout Entrance near Tethys’ Ziggurat
Fixed an issue with Tethys & Mimas Boss Encounter Triggers
Added music on Subway Platform map
Updated RIVAL encounter on Subway Platform Map
Adjusted Subway Platform Event with Prince and Dealer to have Mimas stay out of the way
Added SFX for Horseman Statuization
Soundwave City
Adjusted Dateable NPC Gifting events in Subway Map
Added a Sign to indicate Icey's new Shop
Fixed a missing string during Bank Robbery Event Chain
Fixed an issue with Attorney only Bank fight
Added a new Item Chest in Barrel Brother’s Secret Hideout
Added Backer Monument for Ophelia
New Quest - Ophelia’s Fashion Crisis 2
New NPC - Drea
New Quest - Drea’s Delivery
Added new Cannon weapon to Workshop Shop
New NPC - Sonder Cypher
Added Backer Monument for Gu’Oui
Added Laplace’s Hideout Entrance near SWC Center
Fixed Jester Girl Milkshake Quest in Epimetheus Palace
Fixed issues with music desynch in Epimetheus Palace
Significantly updated and adjusted Senpai-Sama’s Apartments Encounter
Updated Musashi’s Animations
Updated SWC Route Quests to display correctly
Updated Clericone Rooftops Chase Sequence with new SFX
Updated Gamma 3 Prince Event graphics
Fixed Music Desynch related to Gamma 3 Prince Event
Getting Sliced on Apartments rooftop now appropriately clears Gamma Route Quest
Updated Janus Event in Palace Laboratory
Improved some Janus animations
Removed Freezetime during Janus EDEF
Added new BGM to Epimetheus Palace Ending Scene
Added “Give Up” option to Puppet Dance Minigame
Added new Main Story Quests to SWC
Fixed an issue with one of the Blockers on SWC Center not disappearing correctly
Fixed a crash related to Marionette ability in Epimetheus & Janus Bossfight
Updated Patricia’s Head Replacement Event in Beta Workshop
Fixed a potential Soft Lock caused by excessive Elephant Petting
Added translation to the Janus Doors names
Forgotten Technology
Added a new Item Chest in Zone Zero
New NPC - Nikara
New Quest - Nikara’s Challenge
New NPC - Sully “Skully” Walker
New Dateable NPC - Sargon
Fixed Cemetery Shortcut - can now access the Road's End map from the Cemetery, as the Whale intended.
Updated Pumpkin NPC Graphics
Updated Lilibug NPC Graphics
New Quest - Find a Floppy Disk for Akira
New NPC - Johnny the Naked Frog
A new Gunpowder Flower eventually grows near the Greenhouse
Added Laplace’s Hideout Entrance in Zone Zero
Removed a missing string in Forgotten Technology intro sequence
Added special Black Hole Akira Encounter
Updated Lilibug and Fenrir Sprites
Fixed an issue with Fenrir AI being unable to target player on certain tiles
Changed Fenrir AI Tags
Added new Main Story Quests to Forgotten Technology
Fixed Felix Lover event in Lake map
Adjusted Collision on Lake map
Reduced screen shake during Mother Tree scene
Carpet item is now removed at the end of Forgotten Technology to avoid Dome problems
Fixed an issue with a climbable vine on Greenhouse Exterior pushing you out of collision
Basilica of the Hymn
Added new dialogue at the end of Polydeuces’ introduction
Updated graphics for Polydeuces’ introduction
Updated Polydeuces’ Battle Animations
Polydeuces now recovers all LP and EP on his final phase, takes reduced damage
Fixed missing enemy palettes in Polydeuces bossfight
Added Laplace’s Hideout Entrance in Main Hall
Removed Freezetime during Polydeuces EDEF
Added new Main Story Quests to Basilica
Added Dealer's 2nd class hat chest to Pillars map
Adjusted collision on Pillars map
Updated Judge Combat SFX
Updated Oligarch enemy Animations
Updated enemies in Polydeuces’ Boss Encounter to use Church Palette
Updated Polydeuces Attack SFX
Added more Milkshake Rewards to Basilica Encounters
Adjusted a conversation on Pillars map outside of Basilica
Polydeuces now full heals when the 7th Seal is triggered
Polydeuces stats have been increased
Added an idle animation and drumming animation for Yu during Basilica Concert
Gates locking access from Basilica Main Hall to Doppelganger Breeding Grounds are now angled correctly
Simon is now correctly displayed in his Instrument animation during Basilica Concert
Doppelganger Breeding Grounds
Added Laplace’s Hideout Entrance on Outside DBG map
3 new quest chain events around the DBG
Fixed an issue with repeating dialogue during Clayton fight on Assembly 3
Updated Pan & Daphnis Combat Animations
The Eternal Dome
Fixed Ending NPCs accidentally appearing too early in The Eternal Dome - Chateau
Fixed Dealer speaking when not present on The Eternal Dome - Temple
3 new quest chain events conclude at the Dome
New Quest - Ophelia’s Fashion Crisis 3
Decreased Blue Elite Horseman survivability
Added a Combat Softlock Fail Safe - Turns will automatically proceed if attack execution halts for 10 seconds (prevents the mysterious Horseman Soft lock - please report to us anytime you see these long turns)
Implemented a fix for situations where enemies using LDEF with no EP available end up in a broken animation state (should actually fix Horseman Soft lock - but the fail safe is there too in case it didn’t)
Updated Dissonance Ending scenes for text visibility and graphical polish
Added Laplace’s Hideout Entrance in Temple of Saturn
Laplace can now only reset the stats of characters present in the current party
Added Felix Combat Animations for ending encounter
Added correct Turn Order Displays for all Romanceable Characters
Golden Gates RIVAL NPC now gets removed if Rocket is no longer in the party
Added more Milkshake Rewards to Eternal Dome Encounters
Added more laugh SFX to Prometheus encounters
Adjusted Simon Romance Ending hair color
Added Chateau mapname
Fixed an issue where a missing string is displayed when talking to First Dingus after Riddle Completion
Adjusted a Director string to remain inside the bounds of the text box
Cameramen photographing Bobo during Concert event on the Avenue Map now have SFX
Miscellaneous
Added SFX to all Skill Program Effect Animations
Added Dealer Secondary Class Portraits
Added Dealer Secondary Class Helmets for Cyberwalker, Terminator and Jester
Fixed Dealer Kanabo
Updated animations on all Dealer attacks, including but not limited to:
Kanabo, Scythe, Longsword, Greatsword, Battery, Gun, Throw
Added SFX to Dealer Battery Attack
Fixed an issue with Dealer’s Gun hitframes
Polished Bobo and Dealer Mancer animations
Polished Nail Effect animation
Fixed an issue with Bobo’s Harpoon Attack not having freezetime
Updated Bobo Wind Instrument animation
Fixed Rocket Guarding Animation
Fixed Rocket’s Arms not being visible during Flamethrower Attack
Attack/Onhit popup icons in battle are now colored by their Attack Type
Fixed start-up crash from opening menu while game is loading
Added instrument sounds for rhythm moves
Harp
Bagpipe
Updated many Item Images
Added an item image for Macross Item
Laplace’s Hideout has received a visual update
Fixed issues with Senpai-Sama’s romance route
Updated all RIVAL battle Animations
Added Idle animations for
All Developer NPCs
All missing Backer NPCs
Yu
Sista
Generic Metalhead NPC
Sniperboss and Maskboss
Generic Terminator NPC
Akira
Dr Hax no-computa
Dione
Added Drummer Yu sprite
Adjusted Pioneer LDEF
Fixed Madman EDEF Effect
Adjusted Apodemossy Counter Freezeframe
Added Freezetime to Pioneer Drill Attack
Added new effect to Clericopter pistol attack
Fixed an issue with Apodemossy Counter
Made Fabricant Chainsaw Attack easier to block
Updated Clericopter EDEF SFX
Updated multiple hardcoded strings to be localized
Fixed an issue with Milkshake Limits resetting on game load
Adjusted special player-enemy to use hats
Removed color tags from places where color tags don’t function
Added a new expression for Nahilys
Added a new expression for Rocket
Added a secret new NG+ hat for Rocket
Added new Main Story Quest Texts
Fixed Items sometimes being in an invalid equip state
Multiple UI Adjustments to accommodate new Localizations
Added at least 1 stat up item to all shops
Added SFX to Detective Alligator events
Adjusted Bobo’s feet during Warping Sequence
Fixed Turn Order Display Palette issue
Updated Portraits:
Sargon
Generic Attorney
Birdman
Saci Perere
Catapulteer Grumbler
Fenrir
Glitch
Patricia’s portrait now changes after her head replacement in the Acquaintances Menu
Fixed using the Dpad to select options in the battle pause menu
Fixed a rare issue with the Horsemen enemies
Fixed an issue with some portraits appearing incorrectly for one frame
Adjusted Lover Heart gain from events and gifting
Changed Amplitude effect name display color
Friendship levels are now displayed correctly in messenger windows
Dealer now gains or loses hearts depending on your actions throughout the game
Bobo now starts the game with Simon as an Acquaintance
All lovers can now reach max hearts
Fixed Relationship Statuses not being cleared when starting a new file or NG+
Added ability to “Give Up” during Concert Minigames
Added ability to “Autoplay” during Concert Minigames
Added Venue Selection to Jam Session minigame
Fixed 2 instances of missing strings in Japanese Localization
Fixed last save/load slot not animating correctly
Reduced size of Chained Prince’s name
Added a new check to ensure battle and area music are always synced
Fixed an issue with Choice Events crashing the game when there are too many choices
Added a familiar BGM to Laplace’s Hideout
Achievements are now backfilled when continuing a Demo Save in the full game
Fixed an issue with NPC Culling and Item pickup on non-standard viewport size maps
Non-player Character Allies now show their sprite when trying to move around the GRIDS
Arrow Timed Hit now appears with a delay and an animation to help players see which Timed Hit is starting
Line Timed Hit now appears with a delay and an animation to help players see which Timed Hit is starting
Nana the Alpaca is now blue
Nana the Alpaca will now have a christmas hat when playing the game in december
Fixed a Textbox memory leak
Rhythm Minigames encountered during exploration are now affected by Timing Difficulty (and are more lenient in general)
Added support for Steam Deck Resolution (1280x800)
Added black areas to cover unrendered parts of the screen for various resolutions
Changed Jam Session Result screen Song Name Font into one that supports all localizations
Fixed an issue with Synergy Activations sometimes appearing as a blank string
Fixed an issue with followers appearing out of position when swapping Party Leaders
Beamdog Blade is now cool
Fixed an issue with Jam Session percentage only going to 99.99%
Added a crying SFX for Stray Kids suffering (quite a few events across the whole game)
Fixed an issue where increased Item Limits were not being stored correctly when loading saves
Fixed an issue where the DPad on controllers was not usable inside of the in-battle load menu
Changed files in this update