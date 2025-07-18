 Skip to content
Major 18 July 2025 Build 19267616 Edited 18 July 2025 – 20:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Doppelgangers!!

The Heart Strings Update is OUT NOW!!

Please check our video showing off the new update!!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zDSbEAUXKD4

Here are the Patch Notes:

New Backer Weapons:

  • Lunaris

  • Transcendence

  • Sledgeamour

  • Saw Waves

  • Fantasia

  • Cl-Ferric Op

  • Backscratcher

  • Gu’Oui


New Romanceable NPCs

  • Patricia

  • Nahilys

  • Knitting Prodigy Jester Girl

  • Sargon

  • IC-Bot


New Feature - Jam Session

  • The Concert Minigame can now be played directly from the Main Menu


New Feature - Quest Maps

  • Maps with Quest specific markers can now be accessed via the Quest Menu


New Feature - Black Holes

  • Battle through Randomized Encounters in the new Black Holes, accessible through Laplace’s Place in the Palace, with new entrances scattered across all Zones.

  • Traverse through four randomized maps, each with an increasing Danger Level Encounter in order to challenge the Black Hole Boss Encounter.

  • Access the Black Hole Shop to purchase equipment you might have otherwise missed, or stock up on necessities like Milkshakes or Oil.


New Languages

  • Portuguese Brazilian

  • Simplified Chinese 

  • Traditional Chinese 

  • Korean


New Hats

  • Dealer's 2nd class hats

  • Rocket's secret hat





Zone specific changes:


Prologue

  • Fixed a graphical error with shadows on Prologue - Hacker 2

  • Fixed an issue with being able to swap loadouts before the first combat tutorial



Scrapyard Zone


  • Added more equipment to find across the Scrappyard

    • Added a new Item Chest in Circuit Barricade (Post-Carpet)

    • Added a new Item Chest in Kymel Desert

    • Added two new Item Chests in District 9


  • New Quest - Ophelia’s Fashion Crisis

  • New NPC - Glitch

  • New Dateable NPC - IC-Bot Event Chain Start

  • New Dateable NPC - Nahilys Event Chain Start

  • New Dateable NPC - Patricia Event Chain Start

  • Adjusted Simon event in Icey’s Shop to require gifting

  • Improved Small Boxes Parade event

  • Adjusted Sequencer Desert Cleric Quest in Kymel Desert

  • Removed invisible collisions at the Desert

  • Fixed issues with Samurai Hat Quest (Vulture Lord)

  • Small overhaul to the enemy Samurai from the Reese Quest

  • Decreased Desert Dungeon BPM

  • Removed a missing string in Icey’s Shop

  • Fixed graphical issue on Watts Alley



Sewers Zone


  • Added a new Item Chest in Sewers 1

  • Added Backer Monument for Reese

  • New NPC - Gu’Oui

  • New Quest - Gu’Oui’s Request

  • New Dateable NPC - Knitting Prodigy Jester Girl Event Chain Start

  • Added Laplace’s Hideout Entrance near Tethys’ Ziggurat

  • Fixed an issue with Tethys & Mimas Boss Encounter Triggers

  • Added music on Subway Platform map

  • Updated RIVAL encounter on Subway Platform Map

  • Adjusted Subway Platform Event with Prince and Dealer to have Mimas stay out of the way

  • Added SFX for Horseman Statuization


Soundwave City


  • Adjusted Dateable NPC Gifting events in Subway Map

  • Added a Sign to indicate Icey's new Shop

  • Fixed a missing string during Bank Robbery Event Chain

  • Fixed an issue with Attorney only Bank fight

  • Added a new Item Chest in Barrel Brother’s Secret Hideout

  • Added Backer Monument for Ophelia

  • New Quest - Ophelia’s Fashion Crisis 2

  • New NPC - Drea

  • New Quest - Drea’s Delivery

  • Added new Cannon weapon to Workshop Shop

  • New NPC - Sonder Cypher

  • Added Backer Monument for Gu’Oui

  • Added Laplace’s Hideout Entrance near SWC Center

  • Fixed Jester Girl Milkshake Quest in Epimetheus Palace

  • Fixed issues with music desynch in Epimetheus Palace

  • Significantly updated and adjusted Senpai-Sama’s Apartments Encounter

  • Updated Musashi’s Animations

  • Updated SWC Route Quests to display correctly

  • Updated Clericone Rooftops Chase Sequence with new SFX

  • Updated Gamma 3 Prince Event graphics

  • Fixed Music Desynch related to Gamma 3 Prince Event

  • Getting Sliced on Apartments rooftop now appropriately clears Gamma Route Quest

  • Updated Janus Event in Palace Laboratory

  • Improved some Janus animations

  • Removed Freezetime during Janus EDEF

  • Added new BGM to Epimetheus Palace Ending Scene

  • Added “Give Up” option to Puppet Dance Minigame

  • Added new Main Story Quests to SWC

  • Fixed an issue with one of the Blockers on SWC Center not disappearing correctly

  • Fixed a crash related to Marionette ability in Epimetheus & Janus Bossfight

  • Updated Patricia’s Head Replacement Event in Beta Workshop

  • Fixed a potential Soft Lock caused by excessive Elephant Petting

  • Added translation to the Janus Doors names



Forgotten Technology


  • Added a new Item Chest in Zone Zero

  • New NPC - Nikara

  • New Quest - Nikara’s Challenge

  • New NPC - Sully “Skully” Walker

  • New Dateable NPC - Sargon

  • Fixed Cemetery Shortcut - can now access the Road's End map from the Cemetery, as the Whale intended.

  • Updated Pumpkin NPC Graphics

  • Updated Lilibug NPC Graphics

  • New Quest - Find a Floppy Disk for Akira

  • New NPC - Johnny the Naked Frog

  • A new Gunpowder Flower eventually grows near the Greenhouse

  • Added Laplace’s Hideout Entrance in Zone Zero

  • Removed a missing string in Forgotten Technology intro sequence

  • Added special Black Hole Akira Encounter

  • Updated Lilibug and Fenrir Sprites

  • Fixed an issue with Fenrir AI being unable to target player on certain tiles

  • Changed Fenrir AI Tags

  • Added new Main Story Quests to Forgotten Technology

  • Fixed Felix Lover event in Lake map

  • Adjusted Collision on Lake map

  • Reduced screen shake during Mother Tree scene

  • Carpet item is now removed at the end of Forgotten Technology to avoid Dome problems

  • Fixed an issue with a climbable vine on Greenhouse Exterior pushing you out of collision


Basilica of the Hymn


  • Added new dialogue at the end of Polydeuces’ introduction

  • Updated graphics for Polydeuces’ introduction

  • Updated Polydeuces’ Battle Animations

  • Polydeuces now recovers all LP and EP on his final phase, takes reduced damage

  • Fixed missing enemy palettes in Polydeuces bossfight

  • Added Laplace’s Hideout Entrance in Main Hall

  • Removed Freezetime during Polydeuces EDEF

  • Added new Main Story Quests to Basilica

  • Added Dealer's 2nd class hat chest to Pillars map

  • Adjusted collision on Pillars map

  • Updated Judge Combat SFX

  • Updated Oligarch enemy Animations

  • Updated enemies in Polydeuces’ Boss Encounter to use Church Palette

  • Updated Polydeuces Attack SFX

  • Added more Milkshake Rewards to Basilica Encounters

  • Adjusted a conversation on Pillars map outside of Basilica

  • Polydeuces now full heals when the 7th Seal is triggered

  • Polydeuces stats have been increased

  • Added an idle animation and drumming animation for Yu during Basilica Concert

  • Gates locking access from Basilica Main Hall to Doppelganger Breeding Grounds are now angled correctly

  • Simon is now correctly displayed in his Instrument animation during Basilica Concert



Doppelganger Breeding Grounds


  • Added Laplace’s Hideout Entrance on Outside DBG map

  • 3 new quest chain events around the DBG

  • Fixed an issue with repeating dialogue during Clayton fight on Assembly 3

  • Updated Pan & Daphnis Combat Animations



The Eternal Dome


  • Fixed Ending NPCs accidentally appearing too early in The Eternal Dome - Chateau

  • Fixed Dealer speaking when not present on The Eternal Dome - Temple

  • 3 new quest chain events conclude at the Dome

  • New Quest - Ophelia’s Fashion Crisis 3

  • Decreased Blue Elite Horseman survivability

  • Added a Combat Softlock Fail Safe - Turns will automatically proceed if attack execution halts for 10 seconds (prevents the mysterious Horseman Soft lock - please report to us anytime you see these long turns)

  • Implemented a fix for situations where enemies using LDEF with no EP available end up in a broken animation state (should actually fix Horseman Soft lock - but the fail safe is there too in case it didn’t)

  • Updated Dissonance Ending scenes for text visibility and graphical polish

  • Added Laplace’s Hideout Entrance in Temple of Saturn

  • Laplace can now only reset the stats of characters present in the current party

  • Added Felix Combat Animations for ending encounter

  • Added correct Turn Order Displays for all Romanceable Characters

  • Golden Gates RIVAL NPC now gets removed if Rocket is no longer in the party

  • Added more Milkshake Rewards to Eternal Dome Encounters

  • Added more laugh SFX to Prometheus encounters

  • Adjusted Simon Romance Ending hair color

  • Added Chateau mapname

  • Fixed an issue where a missing string is displayed when talking to First Dingus after Riddle Completion

  • Adjusted a Director string to remain inside the bounds of the text box

  • Cameramen photographing Bobo during Concert event on the Avenue Map now have SFX


Miscellaneous


  • Added SFX to all Skill Program Effect Animations

  • Added Dealer Secondary Class Portraits

  • Added Dealer Secondary Class Helmets for Cyberwalker, Terminator and Jester

  • Fixed Dealer Kanabo

    • Updated animations on all Dealer attacks, including but not limited to:

    • Kanabo, Scythe, Longsword, Greatsword, Battery, Gun, Throw

    • Added SFX to Dealer Battery Attack

    • Fixed an issue with Dealer’s Gun hitframes

  • Polished Bobo and Dealer Mancer animations

  • Polished Nail Effect animation

  • Fixed an issue with Bobo’s Harpoon Attack not having freezetime

  • Updated Bobo Wind Instrument animation

  • Fixed Rocket Guarding Animation

  • Fixed Rocket’s Arms not being visible during Flamethrower Attack


  • Attack/Onhit popup icons in battle are now colored by their Attack Type

  • Fixed start-up crash from opening menu while game is loading

  • Added instrument sounds for rhythm moves

    • Harp

    • Bagpipe

  • Updated many Item Images

    • Added an item image for Macross Item

  • Laplace’s Hideout has received a visual update


  • Fixed issues with Senpai-Sama’s romance route

  • Updated all RIVAL battle Animations

  • Added Idle animations for

    • All Developer NPCs

    • All missing Backer NPCs

    • Yu

    • Sista

    • Generic Metalhead NPC

    • Sniperboss and Maskboss

    • Generic Terminator NPC

    • Akira

    • Dr Hax no-computa

    • Dione

  • Added Drummer Yu sprite

  • Adjusted Pioneer LDEF

  • Fixed Madman EDEF Effect

  • Adjusted Apodemossy Counter Freezeframe

  • Added Freezetime to Pioneer Drill Attack

  • Added new effect to Clericopter pistol attack

  • Fixed an issue with Apodemossy Counter

  • Made Fabricant Chainsaw Attack easier to block

  • Updated Clericopter EDEF SFX


  • Updated multiple hardcoded strings to be localized

  • Fixed an issue with Milkshake Limits resetting on game load

  • Adjusted special player-enemy to use hats

  • Removed color tags from places where color tags don’t function

  • Added a new expression for Nahilys

  • Added a new expression for Rocket

  • Added a secret new NG+ hat for Rocket

  • Added new Main Story Quest Texts


  • Fixed Items sometimes being in an invalid equip state

  • Multiple UI Adjustments to accommodate new Localizations

  • Added at least 1 stat up item to all shops

  • Added SFX to Detective Alligator events

  • Adjusted Bobo’s feet during Warping Sequence

  • Fixed Turn Order Display Palette issue

  • Updated Portraits:

    • Sargon

    • Generic Attorney

    • Birdman

    • Saci Perere

    • Catapulteer Grumbler

    • Fenrir

    • Glitch


  • Patricia’s portrait now changes after her head replacement in the Acquaintances Menu

  • Fixed using the Dpad to select options in the battle pause menu

  • Fixed a rare issue with the Horsemen enemies

  • Fixed an issue with some portraits appearing incorrectly for one frame

  • Adjusted Lover Heart gain from events and gifting

  • Changed Amplitude effect name display color

  • Friendship levels are now displayed correctly in messenger windows

  • Dealer now gains or loses hearts depending on your actions throughout the game

  • Bobo now starts the game with Simon as an Acquaintance

  • All lovers can now reach max hearts

  • Fixed Relationship Statuses not being cleared when starting a new file or NG+


  • Added ability to “Give Up” during Concert Minigames

  • Added ability to “Autoplay” during Concert Minigames

  • Added Venue Selection to Jam Session minigame


  • Fixed 2 instances of missing strings in Japanese Localization

  • Fixed last save/load slot not animating correctly

  • Reduced size of Chained Prince’s name

  • Added a new check to ensure battle and area music are always synced

  • Fixed an issue with Choice Events crashing the game when there are too many choices

  • Added a familiar BGM to Laplace’s Hideout

  • Achievements are now backfilled when continuing a Demo Save in the full game

  • Fixed an issue with NPC Culling and Item pickup on non-standard viewport size maps

  • Non-player Character Allies now show their sprite when trying to move around the GRIDS

  • Arrow Timed Hit now appears with a delay and an animation to help players see which Timed Hit is starting

  • Line Timed Hit now appears with a delay and an animation to help players see which Timed Hit is starting

  • Nana the Alpaca is now blue

  • Nana the Alpaca will now have a christmas hat when playing the game in december

  • Fixed a Textbox memory leak

  • Rhythm Minigames encountered during exploration are now affected by Timing Difficulty (and are more lenient in general)

  • Added support for Steam Deck Resolution (1280x800)

  • Added black areas to cover unrendered parts of the screen for various resolutions

  • Changed Jam Session Result screen Song Name Font into one that supports all localizations

  • Fixed an issue with Synergy Activations sometimes appearing as a blank string

  • Fixed an issue with followers appearing out of position when swapping Party Leaders

  • Beamdog Blade is now cool

  • Fixed an issue with Jam Session percentage only going to 99.99%

  • Added a crying SFX for Stray Kids suffering (quite a few events across the whole game)

  • Fixed an issue where increased Item Limits were not being stored correctly when loading saves

  • Fixed an issue where the DPad on controllers was not usable inside of the in-battle load menu

