Hello Doppelgangers!!

The Heart Strings Update is OUT NOW!!

Please check our video showing off the new update!!

Here are the Patch Notes:

New Backer Weapons:

New Romanceable NPCs

New Feature - Jam Session

The Concert Minigame can now be played directly from the Main Menu

New Feature - Quest Maps

Maps with Quest specific markers can now be accessed via the Quest Menu

New Feature - Black Holes

Access the Black Hole Shop to purchase equipment you might have otherwise missed, or stock up on necessities like Milkshakes or Oil.

Traverse through four randomized maps, each with an increasing Danger Level Encounter in order to challenge the Black Hole Boss Encounter.

Battle through Randomized Encounters in the new Black Holes, accessible through Laplace’s Place in the Palace, with new entrances scattered across all Zones.

New Languages

New Hats

Zone specific changes:

Prologue

Fixed an issue with being able to swap loadouts before the first combat tutorial

Fixed a graphical error with shadows on Prologue - Hacker 2

Scrapyard Zone

Added two new Item Chests in District 9

Added a new Item Chest in Kymel Desert

Added a new Item Chest in Circuit Barricade (Post-Carpet)

Added more equipment to find across the Scrappyard

Small overhaul to the enemy Samurai from the Reese Quest

Removed invisible collisions at the Desert

Adjusted Simon event in Icey’s Shop to require gifting

Sewers Zone

Adjusted Subway Platform Event with Prince and Dealer to have Mimas stay out of the way

Fixed an issue with Tethys & Mimas Boss Encounter Triggers

Added a new Item Chest in Sewers 1

Soundwave City

Added translation to the Janus Doors names

Fixed a crash related to Marionette ability in Epimetheus & Janus Bossfight

Fixed an issue with one of the Blockers on SWC Center not disappearing correctly

Added new Main Story Quests to SWC

Added new BGM to Epimetheus Palace Ending Scene

Getting Sliced on Apartments rooftop now appropriately clears Gamma Route Quest

Updated Clericone Rooftops Chase Sequence with new SFX

Fixed issues with music desynch in Epimetheus Palace

Added new Cannon weapon to Workshop Shop

Added a new Item Chest in Barrel Brother’s Secret Hideout

Fixed an issue with Attorney only Bank fight

Added a Sign to indicate Icey's new Shop

Forgotten Technology

Fixed an issue with a climbable vine on Greenhouse Exterior pushing you out of collision

Carpet item is now removed at the end of Forgotten Technology to avoid Dome problems

Added new Main Story Quests to Forgotten Technology

Fixed an issue with Fenrir AI being unable to target player on certain tiles

Added Laplace’s Hideout Entrance in Zone Zero

A new Gunpowder Flower eventually grows near the Greenhouse

New NPC - Johnny the Naked Frog

New Quest - Find a Floppy Disk for Akira

Fixed Cemetery Shortcut - can now access the Road's End map from the Cemetery, as the Whale intended.

Added a new Item Chest in Zone Zero

Basilica of the Hymn

Simon is now correctly displayed in his Instrument animation during Basilica Concert

Gates locking access from Basilica Main Hall to Doppelganger Breeding Grounds are now angled correctly

Added an idle animation and drumming animation for Yu during Basilica Concert

Polydeuces stats have been increased

Polydeuces now full heals when the 7th Seal is triggered

Adjusted a conversation on Pillars map outside of Basilica

Added more Milkshake Rewards to Basilica Encounters

Updated enemies in Polydeuces’ Boss Encounter to use Church Palette

Added new Main Story Quests to Basilica

Polydeuces now recovers all LP and EP on his final phase, takes reduced damage

Added new dialogue at the end of Polydeuces’ introduction

Doppelganger Breeding Grounds

Fixed an issue with repeating dialogue during Clayton fight on Assembly 3

3 new quest chain events around the DBG

Added Laplace’s Hideout Entrance on Outside DBG map

The Eternal Dome

Cameramen photographing Bobo during Concert event on the Avenue Map now have SFX

Adjusted a Director string to remain inside the bounds of the text box

Fixed an issue where a missing string is displayed when talking to First Dingus after Riddle Completion

Added more laugh SFX to Prometheus encounters

Added more Milkshake Rewards to Eternal Dome Encounters

Golden Gates RIVAL NPC now gets removed if Rocket is no longer in the party

Added correct Turn Order Displays for all Romanceable Characters

Laplace can now only reset the stats of characters present in the current party

Added Laplace’s Hideout Entrance in Temple of Saturn

Updated Dissonance Ending scenes for text visibility and graphical polish

Implemented a fix for situations where enemies using LDEF with no EP available end up in a broken animation state (should actually fix Horseman Soft lock - but the fail safe is there too in case it didn’t)

Added a Combat Softlock Fail Safe - Turns will automatically proceed if attack execution halts for 10 seconds (prevents the mysterious Horseman Soft lock - please report to us anytime you see these long turns)

3 new quest chain events conclude at the Dome

Fixed Dealer speaking when not present on The Eternal Dome - Temple

Fixed Ending NPCs accidentally appearing too early in The Eternal Dome - Chateau

Miscellaneous

Fixed Rocket’s Arms not being visible during Flamethrower Attack

Fixed an issue with Bobo’s Harpoon Attack not having freezetime

Fixed an issue with Dealer’s Gun hitframes

Updated animations on all Dealer attacks, including but not limited to:

Added Dealer Secondary Class Helmets for Cyberwalker, Terminator and Jester

Added SFX to all Skill Program Effect Animations

Added an item image for Macross Item

Fixed start-up crash from opening menu while game is loading

Attack/Onhit popup icons in battle are now colored by their Attack Type

Fixed an issue with Apodemossy Counter

Added new effect to Clericopter pistol attack

Added a secret new NG+ hat for Rocket

Added a new expression for Rocket

Added a new expression for Nahilys

Removed color tags from places where color tags don’t function

Adjusted special player-enemy to use hats

Fixed an issue with Milkshake Limits resetting on game load

Updated multiple hardcoded strings to be localized

Added at least 1 stat up item to all shops

Multiple UI Adjustments to accommodate new Localizations

Fixed Items sometimes being in an invalid equip state

Fixed Relationship Statuses not being cleared when starting a new file or NG+

All lovers can now reach max hearts

Bobo now starts the game with Simon as an Acquaintance

Dealer now gains or loses hearts depending on your actions throughout the game

Friendship levels are now displayed correctly in messenger windows

Adjusted Lover Heart gain from events and gifting

Fixed an issue with some portraits appearing incorrectly for one frame

Fixed a rare issue with the Horsemen enemies

Fixed using the Dpad to select options in the battle pause menu

Patricia’s portrait now changes after her head replacement in the Acquaintances Menu

Added ability to “Autoplay” during Concert Minigames

Added ability to “Give Up” during Concert Minigames

Fixed 2 instances of missing strings in Japanese Localization

Fixed last save/load slot not animating correctly

Reduced size of Chained Prince’s name

Added a new check to ensure battle and area music are always synced

Fixed an issue with Choice Events crashing the game when there are too many choices

Added a familiar BGM to Laplace’s Hideout

Achievements are now backfilled when continuing a Demo Save in the full game

Fixed an issue with NPC Culling and Item pickup on non-standard viewport size maps

Non-player Character Allies now show their sprite when trying to move around the GRIDS

Arrow Timed Hit now appears with a delay and an animation to help players see which Timed Hit is starting

Line Timed Hit now appears with a delay and an animation to help players see which Timed Hit is starting

Nana the Alpaca is now blue

Nana the Alpaca will now have a christmas hat when playing the game in december

Fixed a Textbox memory leak

Rhythm Minigames encountered during exploration are now affected by Timing Difficulty (and are more lenient in general)

Added support for Steam Deck Resolution (1280x800)

Added black areas to cover unrendered parts of the screen for various resolutions

Changed Jam Session Result screen Song Name Font into one that supports all localizations

Fixed an issue with Synergy Activations sometimes appearing as a blank string

Fixed an issue with followers appearing out of position when swapping Party Leaders

Beamdog Blade is now cool

Fixed an issue with Jam Session percentage only going to 99.99%

Added a crying SFX for Stray Kids suffering (quite a few events across the whole game)

Fixed an issue where increased Item Limits were not being stored correctly when loading saves