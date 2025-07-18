The server will undergo maintenance at 7:00 AM (GMT+7) on July 18, 2025, to update to a new version. The estimated maintenance time is about 30 minutes.
This update mainly adds new content to the game and adjusts some features. A gift code is available on the homepage.
[Maintenance & Update] New Content Added to the Game
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update