18 July 2025 Build 19267486 Edited 18 July 2025 – 01:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Changes and Improvements
  • Prehistoric Planet Pack
    • Added a new Higby-themed monument top blueprint to the Supply Closet.

Fixes
  • All versions
    • Potential fix for a crash that can occur after deconstructing the Fish Release.
    • Fixed an issue where the shearable product of large critters sometimes spawned entombed inside of natural tiles instead of next to them.
  • Spaced Out!
    • Restored radbolt cost display UI to fabricator recipe side screen.
  • Prehistoric Planet Pack
    • Fixed an issue causing Rhex-themed monument top blueprint to sometimes display incorrectly.

