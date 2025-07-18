- Prehistoric Planet Pack
- Added a new Higby-themed monument top blueprint to the Supply Closet.
Fixes
- All versions
- Potential fix for a crash that can occur after deconstructing the Fish Release.
- Fixed an issue where the shearable product of large critters sometimes spawned entombed inside of natural tiles instead of next to them.
- Spaced Out!
- Restored radbolt cost display UI to fabricator recipe side screen.
- Prehistoric Planet Pack
- Fixed an issue causing Rhex-themed monument top blueprint to sometimes display incorrectly.
