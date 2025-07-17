 Skip to content
17 July 2025 Build 19267401 Edited 18 July 2025 – 00:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Overview

This week I focused on adding new status ailments to the game. Creatures can now been seen using new attacks that apply Venom, Scorch and Blast status ailments. If also done the first pass of many aimed that balancing the lethality of certain creatures. Next week I'll be including new player cards that will allow your creature to inflict these ailments also.

Changes

- Added Venom, Scorch and Blast status ailments
- Updated the status text
- Updated status UI location for enemies
- Added new Scorch attack for Pyrote and Infernote
- Added new Venom attack for Gritnaw, Terrapede, Terravile and Octumbra
- Added new blast attack for Furaflare

