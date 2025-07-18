Thank you for playing Gaucho and the Grassland!
We've been closely following everything you've been experiencing in the game, and that has been guiding our work over here.
Patch 1.0 is here, bringing quality of life improvements, important bug fixes, and adjustments to make your gameplay even better.
And this is just the beginning. New updates are already in the works, and your feedback is essential in this process.
💬 Want to contribute? Join our Discord and come chat with us!
FIXED ISSUES :
Fixed an issue where text would appear invisible in certain unsupported languages.
Fixed bug causing repairable object panels to appear even after being fixed.
Horse race finish lines now disappear properly after the race ends.
Torch mission in the mountains can now be completed normally.
Session screen now opens directly on the save tab to avoid accidental progress loss.
Different icons added for each dog skin type.
Fixed issue where pre-placed items in the starting area couldn't be changed after loading.
Horse race softlocks have been resolved.
Achievements are now correctly tracked.
The Rose Maze can now only be completed once, and the monster moves again after collecting a rose.
NPCs no longer block the player when exiting buildings.
Corrected the names on village area signs.
House visuals in the Pampa now display properly at all distances.
The recipe for the mystical rod is now correctly given by the NPC.
Horse skins have been adjusted.
New names added to the credits.
Various other improvements and fixes.
Changed files in this update