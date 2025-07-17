⚠️ The Weekly Patch is Live!
🆕 New Features:
+ Added support for translating block names and descriptions into multiple languages;
+ Added typewriter effect for dialogues, simulating text being typed on screen. The effect can be customized or disabled in settings;
+ Added reflections of the sun and moon on the water surface;
+ Added a new system that allows assigning sound effects to different block states;
+ Added a new portal rendering shader;
+ Added visual effects to the initial spawn structures;
+ Added RUSTY_PORTAL block for spawn structure replacements;
+ Added visual effects to STONE_FURNACE and ELECTRIC_FURNACE when active;
+ Added new sounds for the stone furnace: opening/closing, smelting in progress, and smelting completion for each item in the queue;
+ Added the ability to stack slabs downward when placed in the upper position;
+ Added short-circuit and spark sounds for the broken portal;
+ Added new pickaxe/axe mining animations, as well as animations for using a medkit;
+ Added a sound effect for drinking beverages;
+ Added new sounds for Blueboo;
♻️ Changes:
~ Reworked internal sound playback system to eliminate clicking noises;
~ Various mushrooms now count toward "Obtain some raw food" quest;
~ Adjusted crafting times for PRIMITIVE_HATCHET, TORCH, WORKBENCH;
~ Replaced the placement sounds for IRON and COPPER blocks with more appropriate ones;
~ Block names and descriptions translated into Russian;
~ Adjusted the volume of certain sound effects;
~ Made various minor UI fixes;
~ Slightly modified the portal model;
🐞 Bug Fixes:
* Fixed a bug where earth half-slabs placed in the upper half of a block would sink down after being used to create paths with a shovel;
* Fixed a bug where mobs remained highlighted when UI was hidden;
* Fixed a bug where cows would jump while in water;
* Fixed a bug that prevented players from sitting on diagonally rotated chairs;
* Fixed the position of torchlight in hand in third-person view;
* Fixed an issue where stacking blocks would destroy adjacent ones;
* Fixed missing IRON_ORE in mountains;
* Fixed numerous stone blocks not dropping when mined with PRIMITIVE_HATCHET;
* Fixed frequency spikes in various sound effects;
Changed files in this update