⚠️ The Weekly Patch is Live!



🆕 New Features:

+ Added support for translating block names and descriptions into multiple languages;

+ Added typewriter effect for dialogues, simulating text being typed on screen. The effect can be customized or disabled in settings;

+ Added reflections of the sun and moon on the water surface;

+ Added a new system that allows assigning sound effects to different block states;

+ Added a new portal rendering shader;

+ Added visual effects to the initial spawn structures;

+ Added RUSTY_PORTAL block for spawn structure replacements;

+ Added visual effects to STONE_FURNACE and ELECTRIC_FURNACE when active;

+ Added new sounds for the stone furnace: opening/closing, smelting in progress, and smelting completion for each item in the queue;

+ Added the ability to stack slabs downward when placed in the upper position;

+ Added short-circuit and spark sounds for the broken portal;

+ Added new pickaxe/axe mining animations, as well as animations for using a medkit;

+ Added a sound effect for drinking beverages;

+ Added new sounds for Blueboo;



♻️ Changes:

~ Reworked internal sound playback system to eliminate clicking noises;

~ Various mushrooms now count toward "Obtain some raw food" quest;

~ Adjusted crafting times for PRIMITIVE_HATCHET, TORCH, WORKBENCH;

~ Replaced the placement sounds for IRON and COPPER blocks with more appropriate ones;

~ Block names and descriptions translated into Russian;

~ Adjusted the volume of certain sound effects;

~ Made various minor UI fixes;

~ Slightly modified the portal model;



🐞 Bug Fixes:

* Fixed a bug where earth half-slabs placed in the upper half of a block would sink down after being used to create paths with a shovel;

* Fixed a bug where mobs remained highlighted when UI was hidden;

* Fixed a bug where cows would jump while in water;

* Fixed a bug that prevented players from sitting on diagonally rotated chairs;

* Fixed the position of torchlight in hand in third-person view;

* Fixed an issue where stacking blocks would destroy adjacent ones;

* Fixed missing IRON_ORE in mountains;

* Fixed numerous stone blocks not dropping when mined with PRIMITIVE_HATCHET;

* Fixed frequency spikes in various sound effects;