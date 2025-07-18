 Skip to content
18 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, thank you for playing "SANAE's Sylphid Breeze".

Today, we released the Ver.1.01 update with the following changes.

Gameplay Improvements

  • Visualization of Uncollected Spell Shrines per Level

After clearing HARD Mode: Gates will now show icons indicating any uncollected spell shrines per level

  • Visualization of Clear Indicator for Boss Defeat Without Using Spells

After clearing HARD Mode: Gates will now display flags if bosses were defeated without using spells

Other Improvement

  • Shorter frame after shooting airballet

Bug Fixes

  • Added recovery handling for rare softlock when hit by an upward knockback attack

  • Added recovery handling for rare softlock when hit by an attack that has wall-collision properties

  • Added recovery handling for bug when entering off-screen areas (e.g. during Kanako’s appearance)

→ In these cases, the player is now forcibly returned to the play area.

  • Fix a bug with Fist Sign charge behavior

Players were previously able to jump during a charge, causing the attack to become unusable mid-air.

Now, jumping is disabled while charging to preserve intended mechanics.

Other Bug Fixes

  • Fix an occasional crash during fighting with Iku Nagae in Level 4 HARD

  • Correct an unintended encounter with Suika Ibuki from the wrong position in Level 4

  • Fix missing fall detection in a spot in Level 2:Giant Frog Pond

  • Prevent Marisa Kirisame from healing her HP above the maximum value in EXTRA

  • Block access to areas in the Tengu Rumei race that shouldn’t be enterable

  • Fix a bug in the Tengu Rumei race where each finish overwrites your best time with the latest result, even if it isn’t a new record

  • Fix an issue where the laser charge sound continued after defeating Nitori Kawashiro

  • Ensure voice-volume settings no longer reset unexpectedly

We hope these improvements enhance your gameplay experience.

Thank you again for your support!

