Hello, thank you for playing "SANAE's Sylphid Breeze".
Today, we released the Ver.1.01 update with the following changes.
Gameplay Improvements
Visualization of Uncollected Spell Shrines per Level
After clearing HARD Mode: Gates will now show icons indicating any uncollected spell shrines per level
Visualization of Clear Indicator for Boss Defeat Without Using Spells
After clearing HARD Mode: Gates will now display flags if bosses were defeated without using spells
Other Improvement
Shorter frame after shooting airballet
Bug Fixes
Added recovery handling for rare softlock when hit by an upward knockback attack
Added recovery handling for rare softlock when hit by an attack that has wall-collision properties
Added recovery handling for bug when entering off-screen areas (e.g. during Kanako’s appearance)
→ In these cases, the player is now forcibly returned to the play area.
Fix a bug with Fist Sign charge behavior
Players were previously able to jump during a charge, causing the attack to become unusable mid-air.
Now, jumping is disabled while charging to preserve intended mechanics.
Other Bug Fixes
Fix an occasional crash during fighting with Iku Nagae in Level 4 HARD
Correct an unintended encounter with Suika Ibuki from the wrong position in Level 4
Fix missing fall detection in a spot in Level 2:Giant Frog Pond
Prevent Marisa Kirisame from healing her HP above the maximum value in EXTRA
Block access to areas in the Tengu Rumei race that shouldn’t be enterable
Fix a bug in the Tengu Rumei race where each finish overwrites your best time with the latest result, even if it isn’t a new record
Fix an issue where the laser charge sound continued after defeating Nitori Kawashiro
Ensure voice-volume settings no longer reset unexpectedly
We hope these improvements enhance your gameplay experience.
Thank you again for your support!
