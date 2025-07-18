Hello, thank you for playing "SANAE's Sylphid Breeze".

Today, we released the Ver.1.01 update with the following changes.

Gameplay Improvements

Visualization of Uncollected Spell Shrines per Level

After clearing HARD Mode: Gates will now show icons indicating any uncollected spell shrines per level

Visualization of Clear Indicator for Boss Defeat Without Using Spells

After clearing HARD Mode: Gates will now display flags if bosses were defeated without using spells

Other Improvement

Shorter frame after shooting airballet

Bug Fixes

Added recovery handling for rare softlock when hit by an upward knockback attack

Added recovery handling for rare softlock when hit by an attack that has wall-collision properties

Added recovery handling for bug when entering off-screen areas (e.g. during Kanako’s appearance)

→ In these cases, the player is now forcibly returned to the play area.

Fix a bug with Fist Sign charge behavior

Players were previously able to jump during a charge, causing the attack to become unusable mid-air.

Now, jumping is disabled while charging to preserve intended mechanics.

Other Bug Fixes

Fix an occasional crash during fighting with Iku Nagae in Level 4 HARD

Correct an unintended encounter with Suika Ibuki from the wrong position in Level 4

Fix missing fall detection in a spot in Level 2:Giant Frog Pond

Prevent Marisa Kirisame from healing her HP above the maximum value in EXTRA

Block access to areas in the Tengu Rumei race that shouldn’t be enterable

Fix a bug in the Tengu Rumei race where each finish overwrites your best time with the latest result, even if it isn’t a new record

Fix an issue where the laser charge sound continued after defeating Nitori Kawashiro

Ensure voice-volume settings no longer reset unexpectedly

We hope these improvements enhance your gameplay experience.

Thank you again for your support!