Hello everyone!

Thank you all so much for your support and feedback — it truly means the world to us. We're thrilled to see many of you enjoying the game! This small update includes a batch of important fixes, tweaks, and balancing improvements:

🛠️ Patch Notes:

Fixed minor UI bugs

Fixed a background system causing performance issues after 3+ hours of gameplay

Fixed sound attenuation bug

Lowered Normal Mode difficulty by 5%

Fixed a bug causing players to fall through the ground

Fixed floating foliage in various areas

Fixed a controller issue where the main menu wouldn't open — you can now open it using the Special Right Button

Added a hidden keybind for self-damage (for respawn): \[X + Num9]

Improved and balanced: Armor values Damage and accuracy Enemy spawn rates Other combat-related stats



Thanks again for playing — more updates are coming soon!

Stay sharp,

The Dreadzone Team