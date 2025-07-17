 Skip to content
17 July 2025 Build 19267143
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Thank you all so much for your support and feedback — it truly means the world to us. We're thrilled to see many of you enjoying the game! This small update includes a batch of important fixes, tweaks, and balancing improvements:

🛠️ Patch Notes:

  • Fixed minor UI bugs

  • Fixed a background system causing performance issues after 3+ hours of gameplay

  • Fixed sound attenuation bug

  • Lowered Normal Mode difficulty by 5%

  • Fixed a bug causing players to fall through the ground

  • Fixed floating foliage in various areas

  • Fixed a controller issue where the main menu wouldn't open — you can now open it using the Special Right Button

  • Added a hidden keybind for self-damage (for respawn): \[X + Num9]

  • Improved and balanced:

    • Armor values

    • Damage and accuracy

    • Enemy spawn rates

    • Other combat-related stats

Thanks again for playing — more updates are coming soon!

Stay sharp,
The Dreadzone Team

