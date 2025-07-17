Hello everyone!
Thank you all so much for your support and feedback — it truly means the world to us. We're thrilled to see many of you enjoying the game! This small update includes a batch of important fixes, tweaks, and balancing improvements:
🛠️ Patch Notes:
Fixed minor UI bugs
Fixed a background system causing performance issues after 3+ hours of gameplay
Fixed sound attenuation bug
Lowered Normal Mode difficulty by 5%
Fixed a bug causing players to fall through the ground
Fixed floating foliage in various areas
Fixed a controller issue where the main menu wouldn't open — you can now open it using the Special Right Button
Added a hidden keybind for self-damage (for respawn): \[X + Num9]
Improved and balanced:
Armor values
Damage and accuracy
Enemy spawn rates
Other combat-related stats
Thanks again for playing — more updates are coming soon!
Stay sharp,
The Dreadzone Team
Changed files in this update