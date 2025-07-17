 Skip to content
17 July 2025 Build 19267142 Edited 18 July 2025 – 00:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Improvements & Fixes

  • Massive Multiplayer Performance Boost
    Resolved a critical memory leak issue that was affecting hosts in co-op games. This fix eliminates long-session frame drops and improves overall stability for multiplayer.

New Additions

  • Digging Guide Added to Pause Menu
    Need a refresher? You can now access a quick digging guide straight from the pause screen.

Audio Feedback

  • Health Damage Sound Added
    When you dig without stamina, you’ll now hear a distinct sound when health begins to take damage.


A Huge Thank You!

I just want to take a moment to say thank you to everyone who supported the launch of the game this past week. Your feedback, and kind words have meant the world to me.

To everyone who purchased the game: I appreciate you more than you know. I’m listening closely to your suggestions and reports, and working each day to make the experience better for all of you.

This is just the beginning. I have a lot of big dig energy to give this game!

I will create a roadmap of what's to come soon!

