Improvements & Fixes

Massive Multiplayer Performance Boost

Resolved a critical memory leak issue that was affecting hosts in co-op games. This fix eliminates long-session frame drops and improves overall stability for multiplayer.

New Additions

Digging Guide Added to Pause Menu

Need a refresher? You can now access a quick digging guide straight from the pause screen.

Audio Feedback

Health Damage Sound Added

When you dig without stamina, you’ll now hear a distinct sound when health begins to take damage.



A Huge Thank You!

I just want to take a moment to say thank you to everyone who supported the launch of the game this past week. Your feedback, and kind words have meant the world to me.

To everyone who purchased the game: I appreciate you more than you know. I’m listening closely to your suggestions and reports, and working each day to make the experience better for all of you.

This is just the beginning. I have a lot of big dig energy to give this game!



I will create a roadmap of what's to come soon!