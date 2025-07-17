This patch has some helpers for people that find the intro tutorial needs more information, a handful of quality of life things that are frequent asks in the community, and a variety of performance and bug fixes as usual. Thank you so much for helping find all the rough edges of this entropic madness :)



Features & Quality of Life

* Implemented new tutorial objectives that allow you to close the tutorial banner, and optional helpers with animations. These are targeted at players getting stuck at various points like research, 3 element research, Mana Roots, and Collector. Feedback welcome on these!

* Collectors now follow similar max placement logic to grippers (and wont flood an inventory).

* Power structures (or really anything with an inventory that has a specific list of entities) will now also follow desired max placement logic. Lava Generators stack to 10.

* Middle Mouse is now keybindable and defaulted to quit context/pipette

* Added keybindings for zoom in and zoom out (defaulted to none). Middle mouse scroll wheel currently remains regardless of additional bindings.

* Information overlay (alt mode) is now saved between sessions.

* Trash Can is gated now behind Tinker Table research rather than triggered by inventory fullness.



Bugs & Perf

* Fixed and cleaned up more Power Grid things, hopefully should squash a lot of odd behavior.

* Fixed a variety of issues around single slot structures (pedstals, portal keys)

* Torrential slipstreams and verdant streams now properly clean up their streamway tiles

* Fixed click colliders for torrential streamways

* Elemental Binder click collider adjusted to not block the tiles behind the crystals

* More localization fixes

* Discord links updated

* Cleaned up performance issues with lots of Entropy spawns

* Power upgrades like Mana Root +1 radius should be significantly less taxing on unlock.