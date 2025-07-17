 Skip to content
17 July 2025 Build 19267083 Edited 18 July 2025 – 00:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Complete patch notes on Patreon:

https://www.patreon.com/posts/134371447

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BKEeDdNQoF8

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux Depot 1748161
Windows Linux DLC 2498110 Depot 2498110
Windows Linux DLC 2498120 Depot 2498120
Windows Linux DLC 2498130 Depot 2498130
Windows Linux DLC 2498140 Depot 2498140
