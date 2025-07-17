- When you fall for 10 seconds without jumping, you'll automatically be warped to your last save point.

- This has also been added for while you're zoomed out if you get "stuck" in the air.

- If you're in the air while zoomed out, you can now also move left or right to save your self from falling (if possible).



We're still hard at work preparing v2.0 and very excited to release it in the coming months. Thanks for playing!