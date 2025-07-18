Hello everyone, it's wonderful to meet you.

We're JuLu Studio, an indie team from Guangzhou, China.

Today, we're incredibly proud to announce—

Our game is officially live on Steam!

As a Boss Rush title, every encounter represents our heartfelt dedication.

From core combat mechanics to phase transitions, counter opportunities, and satisfying climaxes—we poured our souls into crafting each Boss with unique personality and memorable moments.

Though limited in resources, we strived to tell a complete story.

We hope these characters' struggles will resonate with you as you uncover their secrets.

The tale of Twelve Shadows... is also the story of us at JuLu.

We're a small team, and what you see is the culmination of our absolute best effort.

Should you encounter any issues, please let us know—we'll address them promptly.

To all who supported us on this journey: thank you for believing in our vision.

Now, jump in and have fun!