PATCH 1.0.5 - The External Quests update

In this update, I begin to introduce The External Quests. External Quests are basically mini-games that can be played more than once, either for the fun of it or to complete the challenges given. Currently there are 4 External Quests, and there will be more hopefully with each coming expansion.

Other from the External Quests there are some changes that I will discuss in this post.

The External Quests

As I said, External Quests are mini-games that can be played more than once unlike a normal quest.

The Arena:

The Arena is a round-based mini-game that gets harder every round. You will be placed in an 'Arena' with all your items (though be ready to equip them fast) as you have 5 seconds break between each round.

The Arena has 5 rewards for finishing round 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30. the reward increases each time.

It also has '2' new achievements for finishing round 5 and 30. Rounds are endless and therefore there is a high record counter for those who just want to keep on grinding.

The Arena is also very helpful if the player wants to grind materials, xp, and kill counts for challenges.

A Creature's Dream:

A Creature's Dream is a fun mini-game where you enter the mind of a sleeping Night beast only to discover his dream is chasing the main character (Viro) around.

In this mini-game you will be given 2 minutes to kill all 15 Viros in the game. If you fail, you gotta go again. In the quest itself there is small progress where if you kill 1 Viro, you unlock speed boost. And if you kill 3 Viros, you unlock X-ray vision. Then after that each kill decreases the cooldown of abilites by 1 second (minimum 1 second).

This quest offers '1' new achievement ;)

Sky Run:

Sky Run is a quick parkour map where you have to reach the portal before you are put into the red zone where you will be damaged till you die. (You wont be able to open the inventory in this quest)

Also in the run there are mysterious stones that you have to collect, for some reason ;]

'1' achievement.

The Desert's Trap:

The Desert's Trap is the hardest External Quest by far. Where you are put into a huge Maze, have to find your way to 3 runes, activating these runes, then find your way to the portal out, and all this while trying to avoid the Maze Fire Hunters.

Around the maze you will find mystery gifts where it will either give you a bad buff or a good buff (50/50 chance)

You will also find portals that teleport you randomly into another portal.

so its basically a gamble. (did i also mention you wont be able to open the inventory?)

This quest offers 1 real achievement.

Other Changes

More Info UI:

In the "game info" menu, now there are more info added. Npc info, Materials info, and more info the enemies info.

Trader change:

now you will be able to trade with Astr at a much higher rate using the multiplication option.

Prodigy Difficulty Change:

I realized that the Prodigy Difficulty was more impossible than prodigy. So I decreased the hp of every boss in this difficulty to 500.

there are other small changes that not worth mentioning here.

Thank you for playing my game..