Blazing Ball Bash:
- Fixed issue where multihits would count as 2 hits
- Fixed issue where boss character could be selected in Blazing Ball Bash
Main menu:
- Added new banner for Evo
Gameplay:
- Fixed issue where meter UI would be disabled in normal modes
Patch v5.1.1
