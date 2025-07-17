 Skip to content
17 July 2025
Blazing Ball Bash:
- Fixed issue where multihits would count as 2 hits
- Fixed issue where boss character could be selected in Blazing Ball Bash

Main menu:
- Added new banner for Evo

Gameplay:
- Fixed issue where meter UI would be disabled in normal modes

