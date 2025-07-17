 Skip to content
17 July 2025 Build 19266864 Edited 17 July 2025 – 22:59:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

I figured out steam items. We won't talk about what stopped me for so long. Lets just say I was about 10mins of patience and two clicks away a long time ago.

Enjoy

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux Endless Furry Killer 2020 Linux Depot 1417424
