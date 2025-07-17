 Skip to content
17 July 2025 Build 19266826 Edited 17 July 2025 – 23:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Lots of improvements in this week's build:

  • More work on the Millipede's physics to make flipping over occur less often.
  • The millipede now sticks to slopes better.
  • Added a UI element to indicate when you've reached safety during a crow attack.
  • Added a sound effect that more clearly indicates when you have reached safety.
  • Completely redesigned forest map. It's got bigger slopes and is overall smoother so you can go faster. This version is still very early but improvements are coming.
  • Added invisible walls around the forest level. Falling off the map shouldn't be possible anymore.
  • Added music to the main game, and a volume control menu.
  • 2 new music tracks.
  • Crows make ambient calls to indicate when they're near.

    Known issues:

  • Millipede gets stuck in a loop of flipping over on steep downhills, until reaching flat ground.
  • Crows getting stuck sometimes.
  • Millipede segments don't have gravity.
  • Millipede randomly changes direction on occasion.
    • [*]Checkboxes in Menus aren't highlighted with a controller

    Changed files in this update

    Depot 3820031
