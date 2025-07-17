Lots of improvements in this week's build:



More work on the Millipede's physics to make flipping over occur less often.

The millipede now sticks to slopes better.

Added a UI element to indicate when you've reached safety during a crow attack.

Added a sound effect that more clearly indicates when you have reached safety.

Completely redesigned forest map. It's got bigger slopes and is overall smoother so you can go faster. This version is still very early but improvements are coming.

Added invisible walls around the forest level. Falling off the map shouldn't be possible anymore.

Added music to the main game, and a volume control menu.

2 new music tracks.

Crows make ambient calls to indicate when they're near.



Known issues:



Millipede gets stuck in a loop of flipping over on steep downhills, until reaching flat ground.

Crows getting stuck sometimes.

Millipede segments don't have gravity.

Millipede randomly changes direction on occasion.

[*]Checkboxes in Menus aren't highlighted with a controller