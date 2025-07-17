Game Update - Major Performance & Content Expansion
We've implemented a massive data resource overhaul that dramatically reduces loading times - the game now launches faster than ever before!
New Content:
Levels 5 and 6 are now available to explore
Enhanced tool mechanics with refined pick axe and axe swing animations
Visual Improvements:
Updated graphics across the board including blocks, monsters, and dungeon environments
Various gameplay mechanics have received visual polish
Performance:
Significantly optimized loading speeds thanks to our rebuilt data architecture
Thank you to everyone who has purchased and continues playing our game - your support makes these updates possible!
