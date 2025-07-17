 Skip to content
17 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Game Update - Major Performance & Content Expansion

We've implemented a massive data resource overhaul that dramatically reduces loading times - the game now launches faster than ever before!
New Content:

Levels 5 and 6 are now available to explore
Enhanced tool mechanics with refined pick axe and axe swing animations

Visual Improvements:

Updated graphics across the board including blocks, monsters, and dungeon environments
Various gameplay mechanics have received visual polish

Performance:

Significantly optimized loading speeds thanks to our rebuilt data architecture

Thank you to everyone who has purchased and continues playing our game - your support makes these updates possible!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3692371
Linux Depot 3692372
