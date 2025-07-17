Hey folks! We ended up combining the next two updates we had planned into one slightly larger update. The main takeaway is we added a new rogue hero who's special is to use poisoned daggers that do extra damage, and achievements for beating the game with every hero. We also added a manual for all the different items, enemies, and heroes. We realized that in our last update, the names don't really mean much without a visual to go with it and wanted to fix that.

This will most likely be the last update we do for this game outside of bug fixes here and there, but we do have more games in the works so stay tuned! If you want the latest news, be sure to join our Discord.