 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 July 2025 Build 19266481 Edited 17 July 2025 – 22:19:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Updates (second batch for today):

  • Important: Added camera movement and rotation to right-mouse as well as middle (for laptop users)
  • Base armor now increases every 10 levels for NPCs
  • Fixed bug with character worker model and hair (was showing Don Estaban hair, so moved into hair prefab for this model)
  • Fixed dialogue bug with Chaff computer
  • Fixed bug with space combat and attacks still being able to be used, despite not enough AP
  • Fixed bug with robots controlled in combat being able to use injectors
  • Fixed bug with Close Call not always reporting a grazing hit
  • Fixed bug with Stunned status text overshadowing damage text
  • Fixed bug with Clearing The Deck npcs not showing up on Sjo
  • Fixed bug with NPCs not always moving back to original spots if reloading in middle of combat


More to come!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2734271
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link