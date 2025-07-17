- Important: Added camera movement and rotation to right-mouse as well as middle (for laptop users)
- Base armor now increases every 10 levels for NPCs
- Fixed bug with character worker model and hair (was showing Don Estaban hair, so moved into hair prefab for this model)
- Fixed dialogue bug with Chaff computer
- Fixed bug with space combat and attacks still being able to be used, despite not enough AP
- Fixed bug with robots controlled in combat being able to use injectors
- Fixed bug with Close Call not always reporting a grazing hit
- Fixed bug with Stunned status text overshadowing damage text
- Fixed bug with Clearing The Deck npcs not showing up on Sjo
- Fixed bug with NPCs not always moving back to original spots if reloading in middle of combat
More to come!
Changed files in this update