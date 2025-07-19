Version 1.0.692
New / Changes
NEW Gamemode: Meta+ Mode
NEW Lighthouse Meta Upgrade: A new Pathing Choice System has been added
NEW Mortar Banner: Crescendo has been replaced
7 NEW Relics
Arcane Rift (University, War Tree, Spell Damage+) now increases spell damage multiplicatively
Two new targeting options for Healer towers:
Self-healing enemies
Enemies that heal nearby units via aura
Fire Arrows (Mortar x Arrow Fusion) now also transfers Burn via Charged Arrows (Arrow x Arc Fusion)
Endless Damage Reduction scaling adjusted
Endless Spell Base Damage Modifier increased – but now only applied at 7% for Lightning Surge-triggered spells
Fixes
Improved leaderboard appearance, especially for new players
Fixed issues with leaderboard entry overwrites
Fixed saving of tower upgrade costs
Multitude (Generalist Banner) now only affects banner rewards, not chests/Lighthouse/etc., as described
Burn no longer deals damage to immune enemies until the immunity ends
Adjustments
Marks of Ascension (Rare Relic) removed from the loot pool for the first 9 waves
Raven Feather (Legendary Relic) downgraded to Rare
Vulnerability (Shadow Tower Banner) now reduces block/armor by a flat amount instead of a percentage
Defense reduction adjusted:
-10/15/25% → -4/6/10%
Vulnerability now auto-banishes once -50% block/armor reduction is reached
Doom Scattering (Raven x Tornado Fusion) adjusted: fixed chance and added multiplier
Unchained Rage Buff:
Initial: 20% → 30%
Upgrades: +6/8/14% → +9/12/21%
Supernova (Volcano Unique) Damage Multiplier reduced: 5000% → 4000%
Collapse (Tornado Banner) now capped at 25% Crit and 25 Stone Production
Spell Evolutions of “Arcane Strike” adjusted
Valknut’s Ascendant (Legendary Relic) now only applies to manually triggered tower upgrades
Improvements
Performance boost: faster, smoother gameplay
Volcano Mortar VFX optimized – significantly improved performance
Save game stability improved
Leaderboard stability improved
Starter selection now includes a reroll button
Fixed Runeforge icon highlight (yellow) when all 4 upgrades are completed
Dual monitor behavior improved
Critical Breach (Frost x Arc Fusion) now applies to all slow sources
Reroll now consistently considers the Statue Tower when “Blessing of Choice” is selected
Fixed damage upgrade tooltip bug after selecting Generalist Banners
Banner list now scrollable with arrow buttons when too many are on screen
Camera movement speed can now be adjusted separately for mouse and keyboard (WASD) in settings
Auto-banish for Tempest-Stopper (Tornado Banner) fixed
Fixed Fusion/Unique Banner exploits
Statistics display and tracking corrected
Rare boss spawn location bug fixed
Fixed bug that allowed picking two Generalist Banners
Optimized execution order of University and Oracle effects
Fixed bug where Runestone Towers incorrectly applied Burn
Fixed HP scaling of self-healing enemies at Wave 80+
Relic overlay now correctly displays under the eye icon
Shift-click in Trading Post now toggles between min and max stack size
ESC now works in more cases (e.g. opens settings from title screen)
Fixed bug causing inconsistent Ascension boss skills in later waves
Fixed jump damage reduction interaction with Endless Defense
Translations, text, and tooltip fixes
Tavern’s Althing bonus now displayed in top left of building status
Reroll logic in market (with Uni perk) improved
Fixed Frost Magician bug when spell energy is empty
Herbal Potions (Druid House Upgrade) now blocked when at full HP
Fixed Runestone beam animation bug
Fixed map generation bugs
Effects on enemies now reflect real-time status more accurately
Price update behavior improved
Relics in “Discoveries” are now sorted by rarity
Fixed bug where two statues could appear simultaneously
Vision Chest now shows a counter of remaining unopened chests
Improved University UI – wave completion bugs during defense phase resolved
Armor of barrier carriers no longer applies to the barrier itself
Roadmap Update
This also gives us an opportunity to update our roadmap. The yellow ticks indicate topics for which we've already partially delivered planned content in this patch - but as you can see, there's more on the way:
Thanks again for all the great feedback we've received from the community - we read every message, whether it's on Discord, Steam reviews, YouTube comments, or Steam discussions. THANK YOU! Special thanks as well to everyone who provided feedback during the beta.
Quick reminder: if you'd like to help us test upcoming content:
Got ideas, questions, or just want to hang out? Join our Discord and be part of the community.
Changed files in this update