Endless Spell Base Damage Modifier increased – but now only applied at 7% for Lightning Surge-triggered spells

Fire Arrows (Mortar x Arrow Fusion) now also transfers Burn via Charged Arrows (Arrow x Arc Fusion)

Enemies that heal nearby units via aura

Two new targeting options for Healer towers:

NEW Mortar Banner: Crescendo has been replaced

NEW Lighthouse Meta Upgrade: A new Pathing Choice System has been added

Burn no longer deals damage to immune enemies until the immunity ends

Multitude (Generalist Banner) now only affects banner rewards, not chests/Lighthouse/etc., as described

Improved leaderboard appearance, especially for new players

Vulnerability now auto-banishes once -50% block/armor reduction is reached

Vulnerability (Shadow Tower Banner) now reduces block/armor by a flat amount instead of a percentage

Marks of Ascension (Rare Relic) removed from the loot pool for the first 9 waves

Valknut’s Ascendant (Legendary Relic) now only applies to manually triggered tower upgrades

Collapse (Tornado Banner) now capped at 25% Crit and 25 Stone Production

Performance boost: faster, smoother gameplay

Volcano Mortar VFX optimized – significantly improved performance

Save game stability improved

Leaderboard stability improved

Starter selection now includes a reroll button

Fixed Runeforge icon highlight (yellow) when all 4 upgrades are completed

Dual monitor behavior improved

Critical Breach (Frost x Arc Fusion) now applies to all slow sources

Reroll now consistently considers the Statue Tower when “Blessing of Choice” is selected

Fixed damage upgrade tooltip bug after selecting Generalist Banners

Banner list now scrollable with arrow buttons when too many are on screen

Camera movement speed can now be adjusted separately for mouse and keyboard (WASD) in settings

Auto-banish for Tempest-Stopper (Tornado Banner) fixed

Fixed Fusion/Unique Banner exploits

Statistics display and tracking corrected

Rare boss spawn location bug fixed

Fixed bug that allowed picking two Generalist Banners

Optimized execution order of University and Oracle effects

Fixed bug where Runestone Towers incorrectly applied Burn

Fixed HP scaling of self-healing enemies at Wave 80+

Relic overlay now correctly displays under the eye icon

Shift-click in Trading Post now toggles between min and max stack size

ESC now works in more cases (e.g. opens settings from title screen)

Fixed bug causing inconsistent Ascension boss skills in later waves

Fixed jump damage reduction interaction with Endless Defense

Translations, text, and tooltip fixes

Tavern’s Althing bonus now displayed in top left of building status

Reroll logic in market (with Uni perk) improved

Fixed Frost Magician bug when spell energy is empty

Herbal Potions (Druid House Upgrade) now blocked when at full HP

Fixed Runestone beam animation bug

Fixed map generation bugs

Effects on enemies now reflect real-time status more accurately

Price update behavior improved

Relics in “Discoveries” are now sorted by rarity

Fixed bug where two statues could appear simultaneously

Vision Chest now shows a counter of remaining unopened chests

Improved University UI – wave completion bugs during defense phase resolved