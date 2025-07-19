 Skip to content
19 July 2025 Build 19266473 Edited 19 July 2025 – 00:52:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 1.0.692

New / Changes

  • NEW Gamemode: Meta+ Mode

  • NEW Lighthouse Meta Upgrade: A new Pathing Choice System has been added

  • NEW Mortar Banner: Crescendo has been replaced

  • 7 NEW Relics

  • Arcane Rift (University, War Tree, Spell Damage+) now increases spell damage multiplicatively

  • Two new targeting options for Healer towers:   

    • Self-healing enemies   

    • Enemies that heal nearby units via aura

  • Fire Arrows (Mortar x Arrow Fusion) now also transfers Burn via Charged Arrows (Arrow x Arc Fusion)

  • Endless Damage Reduction scaling adjusted

  • Endless Spell Base Damage Modifier increased – but now only applied at 7% for Lightning Surge-triggered spells

Fixes

  • Improved leaderboard appearance, especially for new players

  • Fixed issues with leaderboard entry overwrites

  • Fixed saving of tower upgrade costs

  • Multitude (Generalist Banner) now only affects banner rewards, not chests/Lighthouse/etc., as described

  • Burn no longer deals damage to immune enemies until the immunity ends

Adjustments

  • Marks of Ascension (Rare Relic) removed from the loot pool for the first 9 waves

  • Raven Feather (Legendary Relic) downgraded to Rare

  • Vulnerability (Shadow Tower Banner) now reduces block/armor by a flat amount instead of a percentage

    • Defense reduction adjusted:

      • -10/15/25% → -4/6/10%

    • Vulnerability now auto-banishes once -50% block/armor reduction is reached

  • Doom Scattering (Raven x Tornado Fusion) adjusted: fixed chance and added multiplier

  • Unchained Rage Buff:   

    • Initial: 20% → 30%   

    • Upgrades: +6/8/14% → +9/12/21%

  • Supernova (Volcano Unique) Damage Multiplier reduced: 5000% → 4000%

  • Collapse (Tornado Banner) now capped at 25% Crit and 25 Stone Production

  • Spell Evolutions of “Arcane Strike” adjusted

  • Valknut’s Ascendant (Legendary Relic) now only applies to manually triggered tower upgrades

Improvements

  • Performance boost: faster, smoother gameplay

  • Volcano Mortar VFX optimized – significantly improved performance

  • Save game stability improved

  • Leaderboard stability improved

  • Starter selection now includes a reroll button

  • Fixed Runeforge icon highlight (yellow) when all 4 upgrades are completed

  • Dual monitor behavior improved

  • Critical Breach (Frost x Arc Fusion) now applies to all slow sources

  • Reroll now consistently considers the Statue Tower when “Blessing of Choice” is selected

  • Fixed damage upgrade tooltip bug after selecting Generalist Banners

  • Banner list now scrollable with arrow buttons when too many are on screen

  • Camera movement speed can now be adjusted separately for mouse and keyboard (WASD) in settings

  • Auto-banish for Tempest-Stopper (Tornado Banner) fixed

  • Fixed Fusion/Unique Banner exploits

  • Statistics display and tracking corrected

  • Rare boss spawn location bug fixed

  • Fixed bug that allowed picking two Generalist Banners

  • Optimized execution order of University and Oracle effects

  • Fixed bug where Runestone Towers incorrectly applied Burn

  • Fixed HP scaling of self-healing enemies at Wave 80+

  • Relic overlay now correctly displays under the eye icon

  • Shift-click in Trading Post now toggles between min and max stack size

  • ESC now works in more cases (e.g. opens settings from title screen)

  • Fixed bug causing inconsistent Ascension boss skills in later waves

  • Fixed jump damage reduction interaction with Endless Defense

  • Translations, text, and tooltip fixes

  • Tavern’s Althing bonus now displayed in top left of building status

  • Reroll logic in market (with Uni perk) improved

  • Fixed Frost Magician bug when spell energy is empty

  • Herbal Potions (Druid House Upgrade) now blocked when at full HP

  • Fixed Runestone beam animation bug

  • Fixed map generation bugs

  • Effects on enemies now reflect real-time status more accurately

  • Price update behavior improved

  • Relics in “Discoveries” are now sorted by rarity

  • Fixed bug where two statues could appear simultaneously

  • Vision Chest now shows a counter of remaining unopened chests

  • Improved University UI – wave completion bugs during defense phase resolved

  • Armor of barrier carriers no longer applies to the barrier itself

Roadmap Update

This also gives us an opportunity to update our roadmap. The yellow ticks indicate topics for which we've already partially delivered planned content in this patch - but as you can see, there's more on the way:


Thanks again for all the great feedback we've received from the community - we read every message, whether it's on Discord, Steam reviews, YouTube comments, or Steam discussions. THANK YOU! Special thanks as well to everyone who provided feedback during the beta.

Quick reminder: if you'd like to help us test upcoming content:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/3028310/view/506198441910601078

Got ideas, questions, or just want to hang out? Join our Discord and be part of the community.

