We have a follow-up to our Pet Shop Update from last week with some extra fixes for new issues. We will continue to monitor feedback and reports, so thank you to those who have reached out.
Pet Shop Fixes
Pogey will no longer appear in the Pet Shop if it is still locked.
Pogey can no longer have its damage type changed upon reaching max level.
Removed Kibble from Dark Carnival Loadout.
Fixed Pogey continuously making sounds until interrupted.
Fixed Pogey not healing from consuming Equipment.
Fixed the character portrait of Pogey appearing corrupted.
Wizard Crab now has a pre-rendered appearance in the party window.
General Bug Fixes
Improved lighting on Follower’s pre-renders.
Fixed displaying a gray screen after transitioning through floors during a dungeon from the Overworld.
Fixed summary of Player One remaining once in the party creation menu after closing off every player.
Fixed Magpie is out of frame from its encounter window.
Fixed Followers owned by characters becoming indefinitely afflicted with the 'Poisoned' Status Effect whilst in the Overworld.
Added P for Party Summary to the Party Creation Screen (PC only).
Fixed equipping weapons not consuming a secondary action.
Fixed certain dialogue displaying as blank when the language is set to Japanese.
Fixed text triggering twice after attacking with any boomerang weapon during a combat encounter.
The 'Icy Wiener' is now appropriately blue.
Fixed the notification informing the user that they unlocked the 'Berserker' trait whenever the user transitions to active gameplay or the Main Menu.
Online Fixes
Fixed name being too long in party management causing a softlock upon trying to change it.
Fixed the title entering a softlock upon failing a bomb throw while having the 'Berserker' trait and no equipped weapon during a Multiplayer session.
Fixed an indefinite unresponsive state for the Clients of a multiplayer session after they dismissed the 'You left the server! (P13-12)' prompt in the Main Menu.
Fixed inappropriate Pet names being viewed by users whose accounts have communication restrictions applied.
Fixed inappropriate Character names being viewed by users whose accounts have communication restrictions applied.
