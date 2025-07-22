Greeting Adventurers!

We have a follow-up to our Pet Shop Update from last week with some extra fixes for new issues. We will continue to monitor feedback and reports, so thank you to those who have reached out.

Wizard Crab now has a pre-rendered appearance in the party window.

Fixed the character portrait of Pogey appearing corrupted.

Fixed Pogey not healing from consuming Equipment.

Pogey can no longer have its damage type changed upon reaching max level.

Pogey will no longer appear in the Pet Shop if it is still locked.

Improved lighting on Follower’s pre-renders.

Fixed displaying a gray screen after transitioning through floors during a dungeon from the Overworld.

Fixed summary of Player One remaining once in the party creation menu after closing off every player.

Fixed Magpie is out of frame from its encounter window.

Fixed Followers owned by characters becoming indefinitely afflicted with the 'Poisoned' Status Effect whilst in the Overworld.

Added P for Party Summary to the Party Creation Screen (PC only).

Fixed equipping weapons not consuming a secondary action.

Fixed certain dialogue displaying as blank when the language is set to Japanese.

Fixed text triggering twice after attacking with any boomerang weapon during a combat encounter.

The 'Icy Wiener' is now appropriately blue.