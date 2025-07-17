 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 July 2025 Build 19266434 Edited 17 July 2025 – 22:52:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- New: Mystic moon phases, has a chance to trigger when the moon enters a new phase. Click on the world clock to see more information.
- New: Celestial Tokens - You gain them every day in-game time and can be used to level up Mystic phases.
- New: A new incursion Titan added to No Man's Domain WT55.
- New: Shatter Gem - You can now destroy a gem to get 80% of the Gem Dust cost back.
- "Wansifu, The Parasite" Gem gains an additional stat (+50% corruption XP to Wansifu, Master of Madness).
- Title change to our ancient IGMs (Shikao and Clytaemestra). Absolute legends.
- Champion Chance now overflows into Incursion Titan kills needed.
- Incursion world max tier raised to WT 43.
- Fixed a memory leak that occured when character dies.
- No man's Domain max WT raised to 55.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3000031
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link