- New: Mystic moon phases, has a chance to trigger when the moon enters a new phase. Click on the world clock to see more information.

- New: Celestial Tokens - You gain them every day in-game time and can be used to level up Mystic phases.

- New: A new incursion Titan added to No Man's Domain WT55.

- New: Shatter Gem - You can now destroy a gem to get 80% of the Gem Dust cost back.

- "Wansifu, The Parasite" Gem gains an additional stat (+50% corruption XP to Wansifu, Master of Madness).

- Title change to our ancient IGMs (Shikao and Clytaemestra). Absolute legends.

- Champion Chance now overflows into Incursion Titan kills needed.

- Incursion world max tier raised to WT 43.

- Fixed a memory leak that occured when character dies.

- No man's Domain max WT raised to 55.