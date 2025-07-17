- New: Mystic moon phases, has a chance to trigger when the moon enters a new phase. Click on the world clock to see more information.
- New: Celestial Tokens - You gain them every day in-game time and can be used to level up Mystic phases.
- New: A new incursion Titan added to No Man's Domain WT55.
- New: Shatter Gem - You can now destroy a gem to get 80% of the Gem Dust cost back.
- "Wansifu, The Parasite" Gem gains an additional stat (+50% corruption XP to Wansifu, Master of Madness).
- Title change to our ancient IGMs (Shikao and Clytaemestra). Absolute legends.
- Champion Chance now overflows into Incursion Titan kills needed.
- Incursion world max tier raised to WT 43.
- Fixed a memory leak that occured when character dies.
- No man's Domain max WT raised to 55.
Update 0.9.8500
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update