Are you sure you want to view these images?

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Hey everyone!

A brand-new update is live — and with it comes an exciting new game mode!

Thank you so much for your patience. We know this one took a bit longer than expected, and we truly appreciate you sticking with us.

Cosette has been chasing our beloved characters for a long time... but have you ever wondered what it's like to see things from her point of view?

The chase begins now. Let’s see what you’ve got.

Accessing the New Game Mode: Police Chase



To unlock this mode, you’ll need to purchase the character Cosette in the in-game shop.

In Police Chase mode, you can only play as Cosette — she’s not available in any other game mode.

Objective: Catch your target before they reach Bounce City!

To stop them, you’ll need to land a Perfect Dodge or perform a Traffic Check. Here’s a quick breakdown of how each one works:

Perfect Dodge



Dodge an obstacle at the very last moment before getting hit.

Traffic Check



Build up a x4 multiplier by dodging consecutively (x2 → x3 → x4). Once you hit x4, you can smash through glowing obstacles to earn extra points and extend your time!

Gold Medal Reward



Earn a Gold Medal (Score: 1,000,000) in Police Chase mode to unlock a brand-new scene in the Gallery.

The official Riding to Bounce City soundtrack is now available.

Heed the melodies of Bounce City — the official soundtrack is here.

Join Our Community

Your feedback helps shape the future of our game! Join our Official Discord server! and share your thoughts with us. Thank you for your patience and support.

Riding to Bounce City ver-1.6.6c / Patch notes

Added

New Languages: Czech, Dutch, German, Polish, Russian, Thai, Turkish, and Ukrainian

Police Chase Mode

Character Introduction: Cosette now has a video introduction

New Scene : Available in the Gallery (requires a Gold Medal in Police Chase mode)

UI Improvement: The interface in the gallery now hides automatically when no buttons are pressed