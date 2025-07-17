 Skip to content
17 July 2025 Build 19266132 Edited 17 July 2025 – 22:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
More improvements based on player feedback:

  • FEATURE: Added new square mark for marking potentially filled squares
  • FEATURE: Added 'mouse' section to Controls settings screen
  • BUGFIX: Sound effects now work on Steam Deck
  • BUGFIX: 'B' now closes settings screens.
  • BUGFIX: Filling tiles now no longer toggles already filled tiles as you drag across them
  • BUGFIX: Mouse or keyboard preference is now remembered, so if you exclusively use mouse, mouse interface will be retained
  • BUGFIX: Tile highlight cursor will now wrap around the board when moved off an edge

