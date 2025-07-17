- FEATURE: Added new square mark for marking potentially filled squares
- FEATURE: Added 'mouse' section to Controls settings screen
- BUGFIX: Sound effects now work on Steam Deck
- BUGFIX: 'B' now closes settings screens.
- BUGFIX: Filling tiles now no longer toggles already filled tiles as you drag across them
- BUGFIX: Mouse or keyboard preference is now remembered, so if you exclusively use mouse, mouse interface will be retained
- BUGFIX: Tile highlight cursor will now wrap around the board when moved off an edge
Pixelogic Playtest Rev 1.2 Release Notes
More improvements based on player feedback:
